Cassie Identifies 13 Participants in Diddy's Graphic 'Freak Off' Party Photos, Including Herself: 'I Felt Pretty Horrible About Myself'

The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' civil trial was presented with a series of explicit images and videos on Wednesday, with 13 individuals allegedly participating in what have been described as "freak off" parties, according to testimony from singer and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The images, reportedly part of a graphic gallery submitted into evidence, were reviewed in court as part of the ongoing civil suit against the hip-hop mogul.

Cassie, who has publicly accused Combs of years of abuse and coercion, identified herself in at least one of the images.

"There is baby oil on me," she told the court. "I am standing there during a 'freak-off' with a candle and lubricant on the table."

The term "freak off" has repeatedly been used during the trial to describe alleged sex parties hosted by Combs, which, according to Cassie, involved drugs, male escorts, and emotional manipulation.

Cassie testified that while she initially participated to please Combs, she eventually felt she had no choice but to comply.

"I felt pretty horrible about myself," she said. "I felt disgusting and humiliated."

Also identified in the gallery was Johnathan Oddi, who in a 2018 interview alleged that he had served as Combs' "sex slave." The inclusion of his image was not disputed during the hearing.

In addition to the visual evidence, text messages exchanged between Cassie and Combs were read aloud.

In a 2009 message, Cassie wrote, "I'm always ready to freak off, it can be whenever." Other messages revealed moments of apparent affection, with Cassie calling Combs "sweet."

Violent Relationship

Despite those exchanges, Cassie described a toxic and often violent relationship. She testified that Combs physically assaulted her after learning she was planning to attend Drake's OVO Fest in Toronto.

"Sean came to my home & tried to attack me. I was thrown into the bed frame," she said.

Cassie further detailed the physical and emotional aftermath of the "freak off" events. "I'd take opiates. I wanted to feel numb," she testified. "We'd get massages, I.V. fluids. The chef would cook us something."

Combs has denied all allegations of abuse, coercion, and sexual misconduct. His legal team has not yet stated the newly presented evidence.

The trial is ongoing.