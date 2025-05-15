Cassie Ventura Sheds Light on Health Problems Caused by 'Freak-Offs' With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Cassie Ventura, the singer and former partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs, gave disturbing new testimony on Wednesday about the physical toll she suffered from repeated "Freak-Offs" during their long-term relationship.

Speaking in Manhattan federal court on the second day of her testimony in Combs' ongoing sex-trafficking trial, Ventura described the serious health issues she endured.

"I had a lot of stomach issues and gastrointestinal issues from taking drugs," she said when asked by Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson about her medical problems, PageSix said.

The "Me & U" singer detailed the frequent drug use that accompanied the sex events Combs orchestrated, which she said involved herself, Combs, and escorts.

The substances included ecstasy, marijuana, ketamine, GHB, and mushrooms.

She explained that drugs became her only way to cope. "I couldn't imagine myself doing any of that without having some sort of buffer," Ventura shared. "It was emotionless sex with a stranger I didn't want to have sex with."

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, the former girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, revealed more details about the alleged abuse she experienced throughout their relationship while testifying Wednesday.

Pregnant Cassie Ventura Details Painful Aftermath of Diddy's Sex Sessions

Ventura, who is eight months pregnant, also testified that the intense nature of these events caused repeated urinary tract infections (UTIs).

"The sex was back to back," she said, adding that even typical treatments like cranberry pills stopped helping. "It was just a mess."

She described the pain as "horrible" and said the burning sensation from having sex while suffering a UTI was "the most uncomfortable." In a rare moment of dry humor, she added, "I would not advise it."

In addition to UTIs, Ventura mentioned developing tongue sores due to exposure to various oils and lubricants used during the sessions.

One incident she recalled involved a hotel room that had a blow-up pool filled with oil and lube, which Combs used to achieve a "glistening" look.

When shown a message where Combs texted her, "I need you to go to the doc," Ventura said it showed he knew about her suffering, but still continued. "I took the blame for things," she said.

The singer testified that the "Freak-Offs" occurred almost weekly for years and could last for days. She often needed time to recover due to drug use and dehydration.

According to SkyNews, Her emotional statement ended with a powerful reason for speaking out: "I can't carry the shame and guilt anymore. I came here to do the right thing."