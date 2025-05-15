Diddy's Legal Playbook Exposed: Expert Jury Doctor, Elderly Look & 'Nervous' Act Unpacked

As Sean "Diddy" Combs battles federal sex trafficking charges in Manhattan, the disgraced music mogul is not only relying on a legal strategy to mold the perception inside the courtroom.

According to Radar Online, the 55-year-old has leaned into a changed-looking appearance, hired a high-profile jury consultant, and even appeared vulnerable — all subtle ways, experts say, to try to sway the jury.

Gray Hair, Sweater Look to Soften Image

Diddy appeared in federal court recently, walking into the courtroom without his signature black hat and wearing a white shirt, gray beard, and gray hair that he never showed in previous public appearances. However, the shift is clear for an artist who once fetishized a high gloss finish, and it is not going unnoticed.

"The hope is that, given the lascivious nature of some of the alleged acts he participated in, the jury sees a more seasoned and grown-up version of his former self," jury consultant Alan Tuerkheimer told Radar Online.

The appearance can also be influential — if only subtly, said Joshua Ritter, an attorney.

"One of the central questions [jurors] have in their head is, 'Could this person have committed these crimes?'" Ritter said. "And if you're looking over at someone who appears gray — gray hair, gray beard, dressed in kind of a sweater and doesn't look like the kind of person that would commit the sorts of atrocities that are going to be alleged — that might play at least a subconscious role in their heads."

The former Bad Boy Records honcho was also recently denied bail and has entered a not guilty plea to a slew of charges, including racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Dye isn’t allowed in jail so Diddy hair and goatee are almost fully grey! pic.twitter.com/9obZ6wBxpN — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) May 6, 2025

Jury Consultant for High-Profile Cases Hired by Defense

In addition to the image overhaul, Diddy has enlisted prominent jury consultant Linda Moreno to help guide the selection process and jury strategy. Moreno is working with defense attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, forming a seasoned legal team ahead of what is expected to be a contentious trial.

Moreno previously gained national recognition for her role in the 2005 trial of Florida professor Sami Al-Arian, who was charged under the Patriot Act. She is also a licensed attorney and served as lead counsel in that case.

Read more: Cassie Reveals Violent Hotel Encounter With Diddy Involving Vase During Second Day On Stand

The Diddy sketch artist needs to be put on trial next pic.twitter.com/sXixouXUnG — Jayroo (@jayroo69) May 14, 2025

Diddy's attorneys went the extra mile in jury selection, which was vital after a third superseding indictment handed down in April contained sex-trafficking and transportation-for-prostitution charges.

Twelve jurors and six alternate jurors were sworn in on Monday. The group consists of eight men and four women, ages 30 to 74, from Manhattan, the Bronx, and Westchester.

Courtroom Behavior: Humble and 'Nervous'

This is a real courtroom sketch from the Diddy trial. pic.twitter.com/FpGAoz8Q0H — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) May 14, 2025

The way Diddy has conducted himself in court has also made waves. Hollywood columnist Rob Shuter announced via Substack that a source in the courtroom described Diddy as "humble, vulnerable, even nervous at times — which humanized him."

"The judge cracked a few jokes, and Diddy laughed along," the source added. "It was surreal, but he actually enjoyed it."

At one point, Diddy is said to have requested a bathroom break and confessed to feeling nervous — a moment legal experts say could be used to help establish the human, vulnerable, side of the defendant in the eyes of the jury.