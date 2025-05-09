Diddy's Alleged Sex Slave Claims Rapper Would Masturbate and Instruct Him on What to Do With Cassie During Threesome

A man who claimed to be Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex slave following a 2018 shootout at a Florida golf resort owned by former President Donald Trump allegedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with the music mogul in exchange for $5 million, according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Post.

The revelation comes just days after jury selection began in Combs' criminal trial in New York, where he faces charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jonathan Oddi, who stormed the Trump National Doral Golf Club in 2018 and engaged in a gunfight with police, told authorities during interrogation that he had a sexual relationship with Combs and his then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura.

"I had sex with Cassie and Sean," Oddi said during questioning. "Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave. For them, that's what I was."

Oddi claimed the NDA prevented him from speaking publicly. "He's scared I will expose him," he said. "My settlement put me in a box. Basically, I couldn't talk because I was going to be sued. They kept following me."

Oddi's Ex-Wife's Testimony

Oddi's ex-wife, attorney Tonia Troutwine, corroborated parts of his story in an interview with the Daily Mail, saying the document was dated around the same time the couple divorced.

"The date of that contract was around the same time as our divorce," Troutwine said. "I almost feel like he divorced me because he came to all this money and so I wouldn't claim it. But our lives were already going in different paths. I started feeling like a third wheel in someone else's life rather than a wife."

She also described her impression of Oddi's growing connection to Combs.

"Diddy just has those radiating personalities, and I can tell that he really enjoyed the attention, you know. He likes to be the king. Johnny would've played perfectly into that," she said.

Troutwine added that Oddi was uncharacteristically eager to finalize the divorce.

"He kept on insisting that we sign the divorce paperwork, which I thought was very odd how he wanted to get things going so quickly," she said. "It was only later that I found out he had signed this agreement."

Troutwine also suggested that Oddi's 2018 breakdown coincided with Cassie Ventura's breakup with Combs.

"I don't think it's a coincidence," she said. "So, if any of this is true — that P. Diddy abused Cassie or was being aggressive, Johnny definitely would've softened that situation and would've tolerated the abuse instead. He would've tried to help the situation and not make Cassie feel bad about it."

Combs has denied all allegations against him, and his legal team has not publicly addressed the reported NDA or Oddi's claims.

Opening statements in his criminal trial are scheduled for next week.