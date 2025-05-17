From 'Flowers' to 'More to Lose': Miley Cyrus Reveals Earlier Track Influenced Her Boldest Album, Yet

In a new interview, Miley Cyrus opens up about her music career and what she calls her most meaningful project to date—"Something Beautiful,"her upcoming visual album.

Fans who loved her song "Flowers," should know that it laid the foundation for this entire era. From cinematic visuals to high-fashion looks and a deeply emotional narrative, Something Beautiful is shaping up to be Cyrus' most impactful artistic statement yet.

In 2023, the singer dropped "Flowers"—a pop diss track released on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday. With revenge-tinged lyrics and an empowering tone, the track topped global charts and reignited fan interest in Cyrus' personal and creative evolution.

Reflecting on that period, Cyrus shared to Zane Lowe:

"After 'Flowers,' after feeling that validation inside of me I needed to feel, I really felt free to make the album I've been craving my whole adult career. Living and experiencing love, family and nature—I found something beautiful. This, to me, is pop music in its fullest form."

Most recently, Cyrus has released "More to Lose," the fourth single from her forthcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set to arrive on May 30. The emotional ballad follows recent tracks Prelude, Something Beautiful, and End of the World, all of which will be featured on the album.

The stripped-down, black-and-white video for "More to Lose" premiered Friday, capturing a raw and vulnerable Cyrus as she sings about a relationship slipping away.

The Grammy winner, 32, breaks into tears in the video's opening moments as she sings:

"I stay / When the ecstasy is far away / And I pray / That it's comin' 'round again."

The chorus continues with heartfelt lyrics:

"And you say it / But I wish it wasn't true, oh / I knew someday that one would have to choose / I just thought we had more to lose."

The images change as Cyrus dons a glittery, strapless dress in the middle of the video and finishes with a black trench coat and a Batman-esque headdress, which represent contemplation and emotional change.

BJ Burton, Shawn Everett, Jonathan Rado, Michael Pollack, and Autumn Rowe collaborated on the writing and production of More to Lose.

Miley Cyrus New Single "More to Lose" Video

In a preview video released prior to the song's release, Cyrus talked about her creative process and disclosed that she prioritised honesty over perfection.

"On a song like More to Lose, I tried to keep it a singular take," she explained. "I added my harmonies or ad libs at the end, but it's really a song that's more of a story, and I never want that to be interrupted, or overthought, or chasing perfection."

"I never wanted More to Lose to feel perfect—I wanted it to sound meaningful and emotional," she continued.

The first verse paints a vivid picture of a relationship in turmoil:

"The more I stay, the less I go / We're toe to toe, but I'm hanging on the wire / Stumbled down the same road before / Say I'm leavin', but I'm only playing liar..."

Fans have speculated the song is about Cyrus's ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, 35. Some have pointed to lyrics that seem to depict their revived romance in 2016 after their 2013 breakup.

The song's emotional depth and contemplative tone have generated a lot of interest, even though Cyrus has never acknowledged its subject.

Cyrus also talked about losing her Malibu house in the 2018 Woolsey fire, which was a turning point in her life, in a recent Q&A with Spotify.

"Losing everything and being able to rebuild and be purposeful... that was the biggest blessing," she said. "When my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude."

Cyrus and Hemsworth divorced in August 2019, eight months after the fire. Reflecting on that time, she told fans at Manhattan's Metrograph,

"I think what I would have told my younger self is to appreciate those darker times because, like I said, they are only leading you into the light."

With "More to Lose," Miley Cyrus offers a deeply personal glimpse into heartache, healing, and growth—setting the tone for what promises to be her most introspective album yet.