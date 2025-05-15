Nick Hissom's Steamy Music Video Sparks Family Drama With Billionaire Stepfather Steve Wynn

A new music video from Nick Hissom has stirred up more than just views—it's also sparked major tension within his famous family.

Singer and socialite, 32, has just released the sizzling music video for his latest single, "SoCool Babe."

But shortly after, reports surfaced that his billionaire stepfather, Steve Wynn, was so upset by the video that Hissom was asked to leave the family's $75 million Los Angeles mansion.

According to multiple sources told that Wynn and his wife Andrea were "furious" over the video's content, which includes poolside make-outs, a shower scene involving three people, and appearances by OnlyFans star Reno Gold, adult performer Hazel Hoffman, influencer Austin Casey, and model Jakob Jokerst.

One source even claimed that staff packed Hissom's belongings into his car and moved it onto the street.

Hissom denies he was kicked out. "That's untrue," he told Page Six. However, he has posted photos of himself staying in a hotel, saying, "I'm hunkering down with work and need space for my team."

How a breakup led to Nick Hissom's queer, sex-positive 'So Cool Babe' video https://t.co/F74Z7iEbgk — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) May 9, 2025

YouTube Pulls Nick Hissom's Steamy Music Video Over X-Rated Scenes

"I dropped the raciest video of the summer," Hissom said. He acknowledged that the situation did create some tension, but pointed out that occasional disagreements are common in any family.

Ultimately, he emphasized the strong bond and mutual love within the family.

The video, which was live on YouTube last week, has since been removed. Hissom believes it was pulled because it was "too X-rated for the platform." YouTube has not commented on the takedown.

Hissom defended the production, emphasizing that it was a polished and professional project rather than something casually made at home.

He described it as a respectful and mainstream effort, aimed at honoring LGBTQ culture and its icons.

This isn't the first time Hissom has made headlines this year. Back in March, Hissom announced his split from fiancé and art world business partner Kameron Ramirez, INC said.

The breakup played out on Instagram, with Hissom calling Ramirez a "cheater, liar, backstabber," and describing the split as "the saddest and most heartbreaking thing."

The posts were eventually taken down, and Ramirez shared with sources that they and Nick were now addressing the situation privately, with new information gradually emerging.