Rapper HoodyBaby Faces Charges in London Club Assault Tied to Chris Brown

Rapper HoodyBaby, also known as Omololu Akinlolu, has been charged in connection with a violent nightclub assault in London that also involved fellow musician Chris Brown.

The charges come after a February 2023 incident at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair, which left music producer Abe Diaw severely injured.

HoodyBaby, 38, faces the charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, a serious offense under UK law.

According to Billboard, he was set to appear in Manchester Magistrates' Court on May 17, 2025. Brown, 36, was arrested on May 15 and was charged with the same crime.

Both artists are accused of attacking Diaw in a violent outburst that included Brown allegedly striking the producer with a bottle and continuing the assault by punching and kicking him.

The attack, captured on surveillance cameras, took place in front of a crowd of club-goers and has sparked widespread media attention, largely due to the celebrity status of those involved.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls described the unprovoked assault, stating that Brown pursued Diaw after initially striking him and continued to assault him in the club.

The altercation reportedly led to serious injuries, and Diaw was hospitalized following the incident.

HoodyBaby's Role in London Club Assault Remains Unclear Amid Legal Drama

While the details of HoodyBaby's specific involvement remain unclear, UK authorities confirmed that he was charged in connection with the same event.

HoodyBaby is a Dallas-born rapper and music producer, known for his collaborations with Chris Brown and Lil Wayne. He is also a member of Brown's OHB (Original Hood Bosses) collective, SoapCentral said.

Chris Brown's involvement in the case has raised concerns about his upcoming tour. Brown, who is scheduled to start his international tour in June 2025, has been denied bail and will appear in Southwark Crown Court in London on June 13, 2025.

This court date coincides with the third day of his world tour, which could potentially be impacted by the legal proceedings.

Both Brown and HoodyBaby are facing serious legal consequences if convicted. Grievous bodily harm with intent can result in a lengthy prison sentence.

The case has also led to additional legal action, as Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown for $16 million, claiming lasting damage from the attack.

As of now, HoodyBaby's legal team has not publicly commented on the charges, and it is unclear what the future holds for his career in light of these serious accusations.