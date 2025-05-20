Kanye West’s Korea Show Canceled as Promoter Cites 'Recent Issues'

Kanye West, also known as Ye, will no longer perform in South Korea this month. The upcoming concert originally set for May 31 at Incheon Munhak Stadium has been officially canceled.

Organizers cited "recent controversies" surrounding the artist as the reason for the cancellation.

The announcement came through the Korean ticketing site Interpark Global, which issued a notice on Monday, May 19.

"We regret to inform you that the 'YE LIVE IN KOREA' concert...has been canceled due to recent controversies involving the artist Kanye West (YE)," the message read. All ticket holders will receive full refunds automatically, the company confirmed, Billboard said.

The concert was being organized in partnership with Coupang Play, a major South Korean e-commerce and streaming platform, which also confirmed the cancellation without giving further details.

Although no specific reason was mentioned by the organizers, the cancellation comes shortly after West faced public backlash for spreading hate speech online.

Over the past month, Ye has posted and shared several antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ statements on his social media platforms.

Ye’s concert in Korea scheduled for May 31, has been canceled due to “recent controversy.” pic.twitter.com/H0QOBJEPOq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 19, 2025

Kanye West Calls Out Double Standard After Song Ban

He recently released a song titled "Heil Hitler," which was quickly banned by all major streaming services due to its offensive content, KPopNewsWire said.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), West voiced his frustration over the removal of his song, claiming that the track titled "Heil Hitler by Ye" had been taken down from all major digital streaming platforms.

While calling out what he saw as unfair treatment compared to other controversial songs.

The rapper's behavior has also drawn attention during public appearances. Earlier this month, he walked out of a tense interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," delivering a string of emotional remarks before abruptly exiting.

"I'm a gift, bro," West said during the interview. "Why do all you people in media act like you haven't played my songs at your weddings... or when your child was born?"

In recent weeks, Ye has been spotted in Mallorca, Spain, enjoying time with his wife, Bianca Censori, alongside social media figures Sneako and Digital Nas. Meanwhile, controversy continues to follow him online and in the press.

The May 31 concert would have marked a major return for the rapper in Asia, but plans are now off. Fans who purchased tickets will not need to take action, as refunds are already being processed.