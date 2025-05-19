Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reunite in Spain Following Split Claims

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were seen together again this weekend in Mallorca, Spain, putting recent breakup rumors to rest.

The couple was seen walking through the charming streets of Santanyí, taking in the sights and sharing ice cream. They were joined by Bianca's sister, Angelina, for the relaxing outing.

Bianca, 30, turned heads with her daring outfit — a see-through mesh top and a short, asymmetrical skirt that showed off her figure.

She also wore a long dark wig with bangs and large sunglasses, looking noticeably different from her usual style, PageSix said.

Her new hairstyle has drawn comparisons to looks once worn by Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye, 47, kept it simple in a light gray jacket with "Army" stitched on the front, black pants, and his signature dark sunglasses.

It was a more relaxed look compared to his usual all-black outfits. The couple also had security with them for the public outing.

Kanye West y Bianca Censori en Santanyí, Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/fOGVGEpN4A — iDaniel (@iDanSnow) May 19, 2025

Bianca Censori Steps Out with Kanye After WW3 Album Sparks Split Talk

The pair's joint appearance comes just days after intense speculation that their relationship was over.

Rumors of a split began after Kanye dropped lyrics in his latest album WW3, in which he suggested Bianca had left him and even tried to get him committed.

"My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed," Kanye rapped on the track titled "Bianca."

According to Metro, he also mentioned tracking her location and said, "Until Bianca's back I stay up all night I'm not going to sleep."

In another part of the song, Kanye blamed Bianca's family for trying to get him "locked up" and pleaded with his wife to come back, saying, "Bianca, I just want you to come back / I know what I did to make you mad."

The emotional lyrics left fans wondering about the true status of their marriage. Sources close to the couple told Page Six that Bianca had been trying to leave the relationship but faced difficulties due to Kanye's control.

"She's gotta go, but he's obsessed with her," one source shared. "It's been hard for her to get out on her own and move around."

Despite the drama, the couple appeared calm and united during their time in Spain. Their Saturday outing marks one of their few public appearances together since rumors of their rocky relationship surfaced.

Kanye West quietly married Bianca in December 2022, only weeks after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The private ceremony remained under the radar at the time. They were first seen together as a couple in early January 2023.