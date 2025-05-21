Joe Jonas Denies 'Potential Breakup Song' Is About Him in Funny TikTok with Aly & AJ

Joe Jonas is setting the record straight, once and for all: "Potential Breakup Song" is not about him.

The singer teamed up with pop duo Aly & AJ in a playful TikTok that fans can't stop talking about — especially those who've believed the long-running rumor that the 2007 hit track was inspired by his teenage relationship with AJ Michalka.

In the video posted Tuesday (May 20), Jonas is seen miming a phone call while singing the song's famous first line: "It took too long, it took too long, it took too long for you to call back."

The camera then cuts to AJ and her sister Aly, who join in with the next few lyrics. As the trio dramatically mouths the final line — "My stupid birthday!" — the camera zooms out to show them laughing together.

According to RollingStone, Jonas captioned the video, "Ok but I'd never do that on your birthday @Aly and AJ," poking fun at the song's breakup theme. Aly & AJ replied in the comments, "And yet they STILL think it's about you."

For years, fans speculated that "Potential Breakup Song" was aimed at Jonas, who dated AJ briefly during their Disney Channel days.

However, the sisters cleared the air in a 2020 interview, saying the song was not written about anyone specific.

Joe Jonas and Aly & AJ Reunite in Viral TikTok

At the time, AJ explained that they initially set out to write a simple breakup song. They hadn't planned for it to become a full-on breakup anthem, but were pleasantly surprised when it took on that role.

Back in the early 2000s, Aly & AJ and the Jonas Brothers crossed paths while working with Disney.

Both groups were on the rise — Aly & AJ gaining popularity through their movie "Cow Belles," and the Jonas Brothers making waves with "Camp Rock" and their series "Jonas."

AJ has also shared that Jonas was her first kiss, calling it "so innocent" during a January episode of "Call Her Daddy,"Billboard said.

Although the song sparked rumors when it was released shortly after their breakup, the new TikTok makes it clear: there are no hard feelings.

Fans have reacted with excitement, enjoying the reunion of three stars from their childhood. Some even joked about Jonas' history with phone calls, referencing past drama with another ex, Taylor Swift.