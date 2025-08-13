Joe Jonas Stuns Brothers by Accidentally Revealing Possible 'Camp Rock 3'

Joe Jonas may have just spilled a Disney secret that fans have been waiting over a decade to hear.

During a new episode of "Hot Ones Versus," the 35-year-old singer was asked to read the most recent entry from his phone's Notes app while sitting alongside his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas.

Without hesitation, Joe read aloud, "Read 'Camp Rock 3,'" prompting an immediate reaction from his siblings.

Nick, 32, paused mid-sip and stared in disbelief, while Kevin, 37, nervously laughed and said, "OK, that's a pretty good one."

According to PageSix, Joe, seemingly unfazed, held up his phone and added, "It's the truth, it's literally right here. Sorry, Disney."

The slip instantly sparked speculation about a possible third installment in the "Camp Rock" franchise, which originally aired on Disney Channel in 2008.

The first movie starred the Jonas Brothers alongside Demi Lovato and told the story of Mitchie Torres, a young aspiring singer who inspires troubled pop star Shane Gray, played by Joe.

Following its success, "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" premiered in 2010, bringing back the original cast and adding a rivalry storyline with a competing camp.

Jonas Brothers to be in Camp Rock 3 (accidentally) CONFIRMED!



Joe: “sorry Disney!” pic.twitter.com/iMaLMrAohC — jonas brothers news (@jbrosnews) August 12, 2025

Fans Buzz Over Possible "Camp Rock 3" After Jonas Brothers Show

The sequel also explored the romance between Mitchie and Shane, both on screen and briefly off screen, as Joe and Lovato dated in real life that same year.

The unexpected revelation comes just days after the Jonas Brothers reunited with Lovato on stage during their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, US Magazine said.

The surprise performance featured beloved songs from the films, including "This Is Me," "Gotta Find You," and "Wouldn't Change a Thing."

For fans, the onstage reunion only fueled rumors that "Camp Rock 3" could actually be happening.

Lovato later expressed her joy about the night, calling it "healing" to perform with the brothers again after years apart. Her husband, musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, was also in attendance, showing his support.

While Disney has yet to confirm any plans, Joe's casual mention has left fans buzzing on social media, many declaring they would "drop everything" to see the cast return.