Joe Jonas Gets Real About His Most Embarrassing Sex Mishap Yet

Joe Jonas is getting real about a very personal — and very awkward — moment in his life.

The 36-year-old Jonas Brothers star recently opened up with an unexpected confession during an appearance on TikTok's "Are You Okay Show."

According to JustJared, in a video posted August 19, Joe revealed a major mix-up that happened during a private flight a few years ago after he says he "joined the mile-high club."

"I was wearing contacts," Joe said, explaining how things quickly went wrong. "Left the bathroom, I thought I was high-fiving my drummer... after the high-five, I realized it was the flight attendant."

Thankfully, Joe noted that it was a private jet. "Or I would be banned from flying," he joked. When asked if the experience was worth it, Joe didn't hesitate. "Yeah," he said with a laugh.

This isn't the first time Joe Jonas has opened up about personal and sometimes embarrassing moments.

He's known for not taking himself too seriously — something fans have come to love about him.

Joe Jonas Says White Outfit Choice Led to Unforgettable Blunder

Back in 2023, Joe made headlines for another story he shared on Australia's KIIS FM's "Will & Woody" radio show.

During the interview, he talked about a wardrobe change during a concert that wasn't planned.

"We were just talking about how there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s--t your pants," he said, admitting it happened to him "about four years ago."

Joe laughed as he explained the situation. "Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing."

He noted that the rapid change of clothes could have stood out to the audience, making the performance seem a bit out of the ordinary, ENews said.

These unfiltered moments have become part of Joe's charm. Whether he's joking about tour snacks (he recently said he needs "ants on a log" backstage) or possibly hinting that "Camp Rock 3" could be in the works, the singer continues to keep fans on their toes.

While Joe's personal life has also made headlines — including his split from actress Sophie Turner in 2023 and his rumored romance with model Stormi Bree in 2024 — he's shown he's not afraid to laugh at himself.

In a past interview, Joe explained that he was just being candid about everyday life, making it clear he isn't holding back.