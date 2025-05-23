Detroit Rapper Skilla Baby Survives Targeted Drive-By Shooting on 8 Mile

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby, born Trevon Gardner, is recovering after being injured in a targeted drive-by shooting on May 22, 2025. The incident occurred near the intersection of 8 Mile and Beech Daly, a location known for its high crime rate.

According to Fox2 Detroit, an assailant fired over 20 rounds at Skilla Baby's black SUV, causing the vehicle to crash into a nearby building. The 25-year-old artist sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and grazes to the head and back. Despite the severity of the attack, he remained conscious and is expected to make a full recovery.

Skilla Baby's rise in the Detroit rap scene has been marked by his raw storytelling and authentic voice. He gained prominence with his 2019 mixtape Push That Shit Out Skilla and the 2020 track "Womack." In 2022, he signed with Geffen Records and released the LP We Eat the Most. His collaborations with artists like Tee Grizzley and his participation in the "Vultures Eat The Most" tour have further solidified his status in the industry.

Beyond his music, Skilla Baby has been an advocate against gun violence. In February 2024, he partnered with Detroit city officials for a gun buyback event aimed at reducing gun violence in the community.

An ongoing problem

This recent incident marks the second time Skilla Baby has been shot. In July 2022, he survived another shooting, which he later credited as a turning point in his career.

The Redford Township Police Department is currently investigating the shooting. No suspects have been identified, and the motive remains unclear. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Fans and fellow artists have expressed concern and support for Skilla Baby on social media, wishing him a speedy recovery. As he recuperates, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by artists in environments plagued by violence.

