From Pop Princess to Vampire Muse: Suzy Returns to Screen in 'Delusion' With Kim Seon-ho

Korean superstar Suzy is stepping back into the spotlight as an actress and a former music sensation, whose legacy continues to shape her star power. Once hailed as the "Nation's First Love" during her chart-topping days with K-pop girl group Miss A, she is now taking on a darker, more enigmatic role in Delusion, an upcoming mystery thriller on Disney+ in 2026.

According to Disney+ Korea's announcement, the story is set in 1935 Gyeongseong (modern-day Seoul). It follows Yun Yi-ho (played by Kim Seon-ho), a down-on-his-luck artist commissioned to paint the portrait of Song Jeong-hwa (Suzy), the secretive owner of the Nammoon Hotel. But Jeong-hwa is no ordinary woman—she's a vampire with a chilling past and a string of vanished painters behind her. The haunting narrative unfolds as Yi-ho digs deeper, discovering Jeong-hwa's immortality and the curse entwined with her beauty.

The casting of Suzy in this mysterious and seductive role marks a striking contrast to her girl-next-door image cultivated during her idol years. Known for hits like "Bad Girl Good Girl" and her solo work after Miss A's disbandment, Suzy's transition into acting has been widely celebrated. Her performances in While You Were Sleeping and Anna showcased her emotional range, but Delusion offers a more daring transformation: a former pop star as a gothic, centuries-old vampire.

This is Suzy's first on-screen reunion with Kim Seon-ho since the 2020 breakout hit Start-Up, where their on-screen chemistry fueled endless fan theories and social media buzz. Their return together has ignited anticipation among viewers, many of whom still follow Suzy from her music days.

Directed by Han Jae-rim (The King, Emergency Declaration) and produced by Showbox and Magnum Nine, Delusion is expected to run for 10 episodes. It has already wrapped filming between March and May. With Disney+ pushing to expand its Korean content globally, the series is expected to reach a broad international audience.

A former pop idol turned dramatic lead, Suzy continues to reinvent herself—this time as a timeless vampire who may just redefine what it means to have eternal star power.

Stay tuned for more on Delusion, set to premiere globally in 2026.