Diddy Dragged Into 'Obama' and 'Trump' Ecstasy Scandal as Sex Trafficking Case Builds

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been linked to a disturbing trend involving ecstasy pills shaped like the faces of political figures, including former President Barack Obama, as the hip-hop mogul faces mounting legal troubles in a sweeping sex trafficking case.

The claims emerged as details emerged in the ongoing federal trial of Diddy, who is alleged to have ingested a pill shaped in the image of Obama during one of his notorious drug-fueled parties and has raised new alarm among cybercrime experts monitoring the proliferation of so-called "celebrity ecstasy" on the dark web.

A cybercrime investigator told Radar Online that dealers are branding pills on encrypted marketplaces in the form of famous figures such as Obama, Donald Trump, and even Taylor Swift.

"This isn't some novelty — it's branding on a massive scale to shift deadly drugs," the investigator said. "Obama pills, Trump Tabs and even Taylor Swift-shaped MDMA are all over the dark net. Dealers are using faces people know to push dangerous drugs, and it's working."

The expert, who asked to remain anonymous due to the nature of his undercover work, warned that the pills are often laced with deadly substances. "People have no idea what they are laced with, and we are finding all sorts in them, from bleach to glass," he said. "I urge users to steer clear of any of these 'Celeb Pills.'"

A second expert confirmed that Obama-themed pills have become common listings on multiple dark web platforms. "We've seen a rise in pills pressed with famous faces since around 2015," the source said. "They're often sold under names like 'Obama Hope,' 'Presidential Power,' or 'Make America High Again.'"

According to experts, these pills has MDMA and even methamphetamine or fentanyl.

"Users think they're funny and ironic, but have no idea what they're actually taking," the source added.

🚨#BREAKING Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took drugs ‘EVERY DAY’ including Obama-shaped ECSTASY PILLS ex-assistant say

Sean “Diddy” Combs took drugs “every day” — including sometimes downing Obama-shaped ecstasy pills, his ex-personal assistant told jurors Tuesday.



“There were various… pic.twitter.com/pTzXgP7dWa — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) May 20, 2025

Shocking Courtroom Testimony

The revelation about Diddy allegedly ingesting an Obama-shaped ecstasy pill was made by his former assistant, David James, 44, during an oath-sworn testimony in Manhattan federal court. James worked for Diddy from 2007 to 2009.

"It was late, maybe 2 AM," James said on the stand. "He just popped it, smiled, and said it was going to be a long night."

James said he was sometimes directed to deliver Diddy's hotel rooms drugs, condoms, and lube. On cross-examination, he acknowledged that the "blue pill" he had seen Diddy take was molded in the shape of a "former president's face."

The government claims that Diddy organized two decades' worth of "Freak Off" parties — multi-day sex-drug-sex trafficking bashes with recruited women, paid male sex workers, and workers set to job duty in hunting down narcotics and coordinating logistics. The abuse is said to have occurred between 2004 and 2024.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. His lawyers have said he has a history of drug use and conceded he has engaged in "past abuse," but have insisted all sexual activity was consensual.

Singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, 38, who was a longtime girlfriend of Diddy, had testified before that she was forced to join the events and then blackmailed with explicit recordings.

Insiders also informed Radar Online that celebrities "are shaking in their boots" at the prospect of having to testify as further names continue to surface in relation to Combs' claims of drug and sex parties.