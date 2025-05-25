Britney Spears Confronted Over Smoking on Plane, Given Warning by Authorities

Pop star Britney Spears, 43, was reportedly confronted and warned by authorities after lighting a cigarette during a private flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Los Angeles. The incident happened on Thursday, causing concern among the flight crew.

According to multiple sources, Spears was drinking alcohol and then lit a cigarette mid-flight, which alarmed flight attendants.

They asked her to put it out, and she complied, but the situation led to officials being alerted. While smoking on private jets is not always illegal, it depends on the plane owner's rules.

After landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Britney was met by authorities who gave her a warning before allowing her to leave.

A source told People, "This is not her first warning. She doesn't exactly follow the rules." LAX police said they were not involved in the incident; instead, a customs employee spoke to Spears about her behavior.

JSX, the jet company operating the flight, declined to comment on the matter, and representatives for Spears did not respond to requests for comment.

Britney Spears Enjoys Mexico Vacation After Breaking Up with Paul Soliz

This event follows a period where Spears has been vacationing in Mexico. Recently, she shared videos and photos on Instagram showing her enjoying time at a beach resort, including a topless bikini snap and dancing in a scenic hotel room.

These posts come after Spears publicly ended her relationship with Paul Richard Soliz, whom sources say brought turmoil into her life.

The singer's friends were reportedly "relieved" the relationship ended, PageSix said.

Britney's personal life has seen many changes since her conservatorship ended in November 2021. For 13 years, her father Jamie Spears managed her estate following mental health struggles and public incidents in the early 2000s.

After gaining freedom from the conservatorship, Britney released her memoir, "The Woman in Me," where she shared her experiences, including her time in the spotlight and reclaiming her story.

In a previous interview with People, Britney said, "After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life."

Despite this newfound freedom, the recent incident shows that she still faces challenges with rules and authority.