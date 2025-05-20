Cassie Ventura Looked Lifeless After Hotel Assault by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Witness Says

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial continued this week with emotional testimony from Kerry Morgan, a former best friend of singer Cassie Ventura.

Morgan described seeing Ventura shortly after an alleged 2016 assault at a Los Angeles hotel and said Ventura looked "numb," with a visible black eye.

"She didn't even care if he came in and killed her," Morgan testified on Monday, recalling the moment Combs allegedly showed up at her home with a hammer, banging on the door after Ventura fled the InterContinental Hotel, RollingStone said.

The hotel incident was captured on surveillance footage, and Morgan said Ventura had come to her apartment seeking safety. "I was terrified," Morgan told the court.

According to Morgan, Ventura did not speak to the police when they arrived and declined to provide her identity.

Morgan also told the court she witnessed Combs abuse Ventura on two other occasions—once in Los Angeles and once in Jamaica—forcing both women to hide to escape him.

She said she often encouraged Ventura to leave the relationship, but Ventura responded that she couldn't because Combs "controlled everything."

Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial Day 6 - went by quick (🤭 it rhymes)



We had Dawn Richard, Kerry Morgan and David James on today.



To me defense did pretty good with Dawn, but I felt they dropped the ball with Kerry and Kerry appeared as a very credible witness. After lunch we had David… pic.twitter.com/GflaXlHcu5 — Mrs. SpaceX ™️ (@anuibi) May 19, 2025

Cassie's Ex-Friend Claims Diddy Left Her With Concussion

Morgan claimed that the people surrounding Ventura were all part of Combs' circle and made her believe the relationship was normal. "They were convincing her it was OK," she said.

Their friendship ended in 2018 after Morgan herself was allegedly assaulted by Combs at Ventura's Hollywood Hills home.

According to her testimony, Combs entered the apartment with a key Ventura didn't know he had, confronted Morgan, and accused Ventura of cheating.

Morgan alleged that Combs choked her and threw a wooden coat hanger at her head, resulting in a concussion and nausea. She later sought treatment at an urgent care clinic.

According to PageSix, Morgan shared that she originally intended to sue Combs but changed her mind after receiving $30,000 and signing a non-disclosure agreement.

She last spoke to Ventura at a pizza place in Hollywood, where Ventura allegedly gave her the NDA and accused her of "milking it."

Morgan also testified about Ventura's relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan, noting that Combs became jealous when Ventura spent time with him. Ventura confirmed this during her earlier testimony, stating that Combs even called and threatened Jordan.