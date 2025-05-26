Sophie Turner Publicly Supports Ex Joe Jonas’ New Music Release

Sophie Turner is cheering on her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, as he steps back into the spotlight with his newest album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.

The "Game of Thrones" star posted a short but supportive message for Jonas on her Instagram Stories on May 24.

"Go go @joejonas," Turner wrote, along with a photo of the album's cover and a link to stream it on Spotify, ENews said.

Her post marked a rare public show of encouragement since the couple finalized their divorce in September 2024.

The album, which came out on May 23, is Jonas' second solo project, following Fastlife in 2011. This new record includes personal tracks like "Work It Out," "Only Love," and "Hey Beautiful," the last of which he dedicated to his and Sophie's daughters—Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

At a recent show, Jonas explained the meaning behind "Hey Beautiful," saying it's about "being there for your kids even when you're not physically around." In the song, he sings, "Just in case a day comes, I'm not next to you... I'll be with you wherever you are."

The public support from Turner comes as a surprise to many fans, given the pair's emotional split after four years of marriage.

Sophie Turner Reflects on Painful Split from Joe Jonas

The couple met in 2016 and tied the knot three years later in 2019. Though their separation included initial custody disagreements, the former couple eventually agreed to a private co-parenting plan that puts their daughters first.

According to Billboard, in a previous interview, Turner admitted the breakup was "incredibly sad," saying, "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

She also opened up about how hard it is being apart from her kids when they're with Jonas in the US, calling it "absolute agony."

Now 35, Jonas shared that the album holds deep personal meaning for him, reflecting his own experiences and emotions.

During an appearance on TalkShopLive, Jonas shared a message of hope, encouraging others to take risks and keep trying, even after setbacks.

Both stars have kept busy since the split. Turner was last linked to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, though rumors of a breakup surfaced in April.

Jonas admitted that getting back into the dating world has been a challenging experience for him, describing it as both intimidating and overwhelming.