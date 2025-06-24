Joe Jonas and Ex Sophie Turner Spotted Together Following Custody Battle

Just nine months after finalizing their divorce, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were seen walking together in New York City over the weekend, sparking curiosity among fans about their current relationship.

The two appeared calm and friendly as they strolled side by side, sparking online chatter among fans.

According to Complex, a fan who captured the moment on TikTok wrote, "14-year-old me was SCREAMING & GASPING for air... also we did not approach him... only creeping from afar."

The clip showed Jonas, 35, and Turner, 29, casually walking together. Their daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, were not with them.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been seen together in public for the first time since their high-profile breakup last year.

The couple, who were married for four years, officially split in September 2023 when Joe filed for divorce.

Their separation made headlines, especially due to a lengthy custody battle over their two children.

While the exact details of their final agreement haven't been revealed, seeing them together again has sparked curiosity — and a bit of hope — among fans.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were seen in New York City. pic.twitter.com/BWhFqpGkod — 📸 (@metgalacrave) June 23, 2025

Joe Jonas Praises Sophie Turner as 'Incredible Mom' After NYC Reunion

Despite the tension that followed their breakup, both have worked toward better co-parenting.

During a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast tour, Jonas spoke positively about Turner's role as a mother.

"Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true," he said. Jonas expressed her hope that strong female role models will inspire her daughters, PageSix said.

He also emphasized the importance of raising them to be open-minded and compassionate.

While neither of their representatives has commented on the NYC sighting, the interaction between the two seemed friendly and relaxed.

Sophie Turner, best known for her role in Game of Thrones, was recently spotted in London having lunch with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

The outing occurred just days before she reunited with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, in New York.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's recent calm reunion hints that they're working toward a peaceful co-parenting relationship for the sake of their kids.

While some fans are curious if there's more going on between them, there has been no official update about their relationship status.