Hailey Bieber Allegedly Throws 'Divorce Party' Buzz After Fashion Event As Justin Bieber Split Buzz Intensifies: 'The Situation Is Explosive'

Hailey Bieber turned heads at a star-studded Los Angeles fashion event, attending solo and seemingly carefree, while rumors of marital discord with husband Justin Bieber reached a fever pitch.

The 28-year-old model and skincare founder made an appearance at a Khy fashion launch on Saturday, celebrating Kylie Jenner's latest collaboration with designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Longtime friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner joined her.

"Hailey is clearly cutting ties with Justin and making a point of going on solo outings," a source told Radar Online.

They went on, "But this was such a glamorous party at a time when Justin is also off on his own, everyone thinks she is secretly celebrating their split."

Mounting Concerns Over Justin's Behavior and Strained Marriage

While Hailey made headlines for her poised public appearance, 31-year-old Justin Bieber attracted attention for more erratic reasons. Days before his wife's night out, he was spotted shirtless and disheveled in Beverly Hills, sparking renewed concern about his mental health.

He also joined with former Disney star Kyle Massey, who has had legal problems, including a 2021 felony charge for immoral communications with a minor.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Justin recounted a past argument with Hailey, admitting he once told her she would "never be on the cover of Vogue." He wrote, "Yikes I know, so mean... For some reason because I felt so disrespected... I thought I gotta get even." He later added, "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."

Fans were quick to drag the statement, calling it childish and damaging, especially given that Hailey had just graced the cover of Vogue's summer issue — a huge career achievement.

The situation between the couple has become so tense that insiders have described it as "explosive." A source close to Hailey told The Sun, "I don't know how long they will be together or if they'll wait until things explode, but the situation is getting more unbearable week after week."

"Even when they're together at home, they avoid being in the same room," the source claimed. "They mostly do their own thing when they have time off. The situation is explosive."

Separate Lives, Public Drama

Hailey, who has been making several public outings without Justin — including the Met Gala and the Miami F1 Grand Prix — has been carrying on with her own projects. She's the creator of Rhode Skin and is rumored to be close to achieving billionaire status, as Justin's public antics have become increasingly strange.

In recent days, Justin made a surprise cameo at a Kendrick Lamar and SZA concert, where he kissed SZA's hand onstage and delivered a meandering speech. He also came under fire for commenting, "I love youuuuuuuuu," under an Instagram post by 17-year-old Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt, leading fans to call the remark "creepy" and "disturbing."

One insider told The Sun, "Justin and Hailey get into fights, and Justin goes for the low-hanging fruit to try to win arguments, to make Hailey feel bad, and it works."