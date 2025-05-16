Justin Bieber Sets The Record Straight on Relationship With Diddy Amid Explosive Trial

Justin Bieber has publicly clarified that he is not one of the victims in the ongoing sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

His representative made the statement Thursday amid swirling speculation following Diddy's arrest last year.

Bieber's Team Responds to Rumors

Bieber's spokesperson told TMZ that while the singer is not among those harmed by Diddy, there are genuine victims whose experiences deserve full attention and justice. "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," the rep said. "Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

The clarification follows renewed public curiosity about Bieber's relationship with the music mogul after videos resurfaced showing the two together when Bieber was just 15.

Controversial Footage Resurfaces

Last year, videos sparked rumors that Bieber might have been affected by Diddy's alleged misconduct, leading some fans to question the nature of their association.

One clip showed Diddy saying, "Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."

The footage captured a younger Bieber, who appeared excited but was advised by Diddy to keep the details of their time together a secret.

In the same clip, Diddy added, "I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber], but for the next 48 hours, he's with me. We gonna go full buck full crazy."

At the time, Bieber was signed under Usher, who had legal guardianship during the singer's early career.

Remember the time Sean Combs threatened Justin Bieber on live TV? (PS: The Diddy trial starts this month) pic.twitter.com/poDVeBU396 — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) May 1, 2025

Bieber Focused on Family Amid Trial

Following Diddy's arrest in September 2024 on sex trafficking charges, many anticipated a response from Bieber. However, insiders revealed that Bieber prioritized his family, especially his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack, instead of publicly addressing the allegations.

Diddy Denies Allegations in Court

Diddy faces multiple accusations, including sexual abuse and rape from his ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and other accusers. He has consistently denied all allegations. His attorneys have emphasized his innocence, stating, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."

Diddy's trial began on May 5.