Grimes Apologizes After Canceling DC Pride Performance Due to Personal Emergency

Grimes has officially pulled out of her scheduled performance at the World Pride Festival in Washington, DC. The decision comes in light of a personal family emergency, according to the artist.

The singer was set to take the stage on June 7 at the RFK Festival Grounds alongside major headliners such as Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, and Kim Petras.

According to RollingStone, in a message posted to X (formerly Twitter), Grimes expressed regret over the sudden cancellation. "I am so so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my pride show in order to deal with family issues," she wrote.

"I hope this is early enough and gives people enough time if they wish to change their plans. And I will make this up to you guys very soon."

The artist did not provide more details, but this isn't the first time her personal life has made headlines.

Earlier this year, Grimes reached out publicly to Elon Musk, urging him to step in during a health crisis involving one of their children.

"This is urgent, Elon," she posted in March. The two share three children, and their co-parenting has often been complicated and public.

Singer Grimes did not seem too pleased upon learning that she and Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii, known as Lil X was featured in a televised White House briefing. On Tuesday, the four-year-old stood alongside his father as President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving Musk,… pic.twitter.com/qqeEhcwUCz — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 13, 2025

Grimes' DC Pride Exit Follows Backlash Over Festival Booking

The cancellation adds to the controversy that surrounded Grimes' booking in the first place.

Critics questioned her inclusion in the LGBTQIA+ event lineup due to her past relationship with Musk, whose political ties have raised concerns within the queer community, NME said.

Some activists and social media users voiced their disapproval when her name appeared alongside other performers back in February.

Hope Giselle, a prominent trans activist based in Washington, DC, was one of several voices expressing criticism of the decision. "Y'all are gonna platform Grimes right underneath the headliners? That does not make sense," she said in a live video.

Despite the backlash, Grimes had been set to perform until the recent announcement. Her absence will change the schedule for the second day of the festival, but the event will continue as planned with other featured artists.

The singer wrapped up her apology by reassuring fans of her dedication to improving. She expressed determination to prevent similar issues in the future and promised better experiences moving forward.