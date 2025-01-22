Grimes Speaks Out On Being Canceled Over Ex-Partner Elon Musk's Nazi Salute Controversy

Grimes spoke out on the controversy that ensued when her ex-partner, Elon Musk, attended the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

After Musk performed what many observers interpreted as a Nazi salute on stage, some fans urged Grimes to be "canceled." With this, she released a statement of solidarity on X (formerly Twitter), describing the potential boycott as "absurd."

Elon Musk was very ill-advised to do this kind of salute to denote his clearly stated 'my heart goes out to you' sentiment... but he obviously didn't mean it as a Nazi salute and anyone who says he did is being a disingenuous idiot. pic.twitter.com/5fh82psnSC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2025

While I deeply respect your concern- it is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now. I don't know what happened and I will not make a rash statement - I am not a citizen of this country.... — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) January 21, 2025

The post emphasized that Grimes should not be held responsible for his actions.

"While I deeply respect your concern—it is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now," Grimes wrote.

"I don't know what happened, and I will not make a rash statement—I am not a citizen of this country."

Grimes went on, "I need to go to bed now, I will research the state of affairs tomorrow but until I do, I'm not going to say something that will create an international scandal."

The musician continued, "It's absurd that someone can be this canceled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened. I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something."

Grimes also detailed how she's often reminded of her connection to the contentious things Musk does.

"I promise you it doesn't feel good to be hated all the time for things I don't even know about, cannot predict and cannot control," she wrote.

"But I also chose this path, I accept it. I make the best of it, and I simply wish happiness and health to all."

Nonetheless, even when some online users called her a "Nazi," Grimes' supporters remained respectful of her stance.