AMAs Night Ends in Chaos for Swifties as Taylor Skips Show, Loses Every Nomination, and Sparks Fan Blame Game

Taylor Swift, one of the most celebrated artists in American Music Awards history, was notably absent from Monday night's ceremony in Las Vegas — and walked away with no wins despite being nominated in six major categories.

The 34-year-old pop star was nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Favorite Pop Album for "The Tortured Poets Department," Collaboration of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Favorite Touring Artist for her "Eras Tour" and Favorite Female Pop Artist.

In an unexpected shunning, Swift won none of them, with several major awards instead going to Billie Eilish for her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft," while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won Collaboration of the Year for "Die With a Smile."

Famous for a voting process that's heavily influenced by the fans themselves, the AMAs induced frustration and confusion among many of Swift's dedicated followers, or "Swifties."

Many big Swiftie accounts weren't posting about the AMA's voting + some Swifties were too busy fighting with Beyhives, the -lors & other side quests to actually vote 😪. Saw this happening weeks ago tbh. — FirTaylor 🇵🇸 (@FirdausSwift13) May 27, 2025

Swifties have time to harass taylor about reputation tv, write dissertations on her sexuality, travis kelce, question her morals, ship her with an inbred drugged out rat, spread rumors about her parents being abusive, suddenly they don’t have time to vote for her for the AMAs — Lisa (@Lisatv13) May 27, 2025

Some blamed the disorganization on the fanbase, while others said too much attention was paid to possible album announcements rather than voting.

Hopefully Taylor Swift and Swifties sees the AMAs as a wake-up call.



The AMAs are a fan-voted award show. How the fuck is Taylor Swift not winning these awards?



Maybe if they put effort in voting and not theorizing RepTV, she would've won something. — Marvin | Eras LONDON! (@marvintran76) May 27, 2025

lmao taylor didnt get AMA hahahahhabah swifties should vote harder instead of clowning on rep tv release! — felicia (@torturedsapphic) May 27, 2025

No Red Carpet, No 'Reputation' Reveal

Swift's absence dashed fan theories that she might announce "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" at the event — theories that were stoked by the fact that her online store layout spelled out "AMAs" and that items were discounted by 26% leading up to the May 26 event.

This is literally the only thing that’s making me want to clown tonight. Like why put these in order of spelling AMAs on her website and not even have TN acknowledge it on socials if it was just to get more votes? I feel like there has to be SOMETHING happening 🤡 pic.twitter.com/f8IcD0lp0G — Peach 🤍 (@booblor_) May 26, 2025

Other fans pointed out coincidences they saw as leading to an announcement. "Reputation" is Swift's sixth album, "Getaway Car" is the ninth song, and she sang it live on May 26 last year during her "Eras" Tour.

Swift's version of "Look What You Made Me Do" was also featured in Season 6, Episode 9 of "The Handmaid's Tale," adding more fuel to the fire.

Frustration Mounts Over Awards Left Unannounced

A lot of viewers were also confused when certain major categories were not aired on the broadcast. One user wrote, referring to the social media presence of Taylor Nation:

I love that TN went absolutely radio silent bc they already knew she wasn’t winning any awards, so they weren’t going to give that lame ass show her platform. pic.twitter.com/NHm1Yys8LP — Nic (@nicsixx7) May 27, 2025

Another fan said:

the AMAs were literally a charity event this year…no big names went…like…why did yall think rep tv was coming in the first place. the easter eggs weren’t even that compelling pic.twitter.com/fkQIceurcL — cole 🚬 (@freshoutheslamr) May 27, 2025