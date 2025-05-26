AMAs Night Ends in Chaos for Swifties as Taylor Skips Show, Loses Every Nomination, and Sparks Fan Blame Game

Taylor Swift, one of the most celebrated artists in American Music Awards history, was notably absent from Monday night's ceremony in Las Vegas — and walked away with no wins despite being nominated in six major categories.
The 34-year-old pop star was nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Favorite Pop Album for "The Tortured Poets Department," Collaboration of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Favorite Touring Artist for her "Eras Tour" and Favorite Female Pop Artist.
In an unexpected shunning, Swift won none of them, with several major awards instead going to Billie Eilish for her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft," while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won Collaboration of the Year for "Die With a Smile."
Famous for a voting process that's heavily influenced by the fans themselves, the AMAs induced frustration and confusion among many of Swift's dedicated followers, or "Swifties."
Some blamed the disorganization on the fanbase, while others said too much attention was paid to possible album announcements rather than voting.
No Red Carpet, No 'Reputation' Reveal
Swift's absence dashed fan theories that she might announce "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" at the event — theories that were stoked by the fact that her online store layout spelled out "AMAs" and that items were discounted by 26% leading up to the May 26 event.
Other fans pointed out coincidences they saw as leading to an announcement. "Reputation" is Swift's sixth album, "Getaway Car" is the ninth song, and she sang it live on May 26 last year during her "Eras" Tour.
Swift's version of "Look What You Made Me Do" was also featured in Season 6, Episode 9 of "The Handmaid's Tale," adding more fuel to the fire.
Frustration Mounts Over Awards Left Unannounced
A lot of viewers were also confused when certain major categories were not aired on the broadcast.

