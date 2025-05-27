Travis Kelce's NFL Timeline May Determine When He Proposes to Taylor Swift: 'They Are Treating This As Their Last Relationship'

Insiders close to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelcesay a proposal could be just around the corner.

The singer and Kansas City Chiefs star first confirmed their relationship in September 2023, when Swift attended one of Kelce's games. Nearly two years later, the couple appears to be seriously considering their future together, with engagement rumors intensifying.

Multiple sources say the couple's friends and family are waiting for Kelce to officially ask Swift's parents for their blessing.

"Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage," one source told the Daily Mail. "Her parents will say yes, and they can't wait for them to get engaged."

While no formal plans have been confirmed, those close to the couple say it's a matter of when — not if.

"Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen," the insider added. "Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married, and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen."

Football Future May Influence the Timing

Kelce's future in the NFL may directly impact when the couple takes the next step. Speculation about the tight end's retirement has grown, with some pointing to the 2026 Super Bowl as a potential turning point.

"Once he is done playing, the conversation will be front and center," the source said.

In the meantime, Kelce is said to be focusing intensely on his training.

"Travis plans to be in the best shape of his life for this upcoming season," another insider told the outlet. "He is treating this as his last."

Fans Decode 'Love Theory' from Swift's Hair During Date Night

While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on their engagement timeline, fans have been speculating about the state of their relationship after the couple was spotted on a date in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend.

The two dined at Harry's restaurant, where Swift wore a floral off-the-shoulder dress with her hair styled in natural curls. Kelce wore a monochrome shirt and a black baseball cap.

Photos of Swift's curls quickly sparked buzz on social media, with fans linking the look to what's known online as the "hair in love theory" — a trend suggesting a woman's natural curls resurface when she's deeply in love.

"Her natural hair — they fulfilled the 'olive theory' and now the 'hair in love theory,'" one fan wrote on X.