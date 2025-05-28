Diddy's Trial Tactics Exposed: Here's How He's Calling Shots From the Defendant's Chair

Sean "Diddy" Combs has gone from appearing uncertain in court to taking a commanding role in his high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering trial, sources close to the case revealed.

The music mogul, 55, has reportedly become the "quarterback" of his own defense team, actively contributing ideas, analyzing evidence, and guiding legal strategy as proceedings continue in federal court.

From Nervous to In Control

On the first day of jury selection earlier this month, Diddy asked the judge for a bathroom break, acknowledging he was "a little nervous." But halfway through the second week of trial, those jitters are long gone.

"He was a bit shocked with the court setup to begin with but now he is getting the lay of the land and he's more comfortable," a source familiar with the case told the Daily Mail. "Those jitters and anticipation are gone now we're in the thick of it."

According to the source, Combs' experience as a businessman has helped him transition from defendant to behind-the-scenes strategist. "He's run companies, he's run marketing campaigns. This is a different setting but it's the same," the source said.

"He's used to being the quarterback so that's why he's so involved."

Courtroom sketch of Sean “Diddy” Combs today. pic.twitter.com/vibh1gFMNE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 5, 2025

Passing Notes, Directing Strategy

Combs has also been observed regularly passing Post-it notes to his attorneys during court sessions. He makes displays of suggesting approaches during sessions, insisting that evidence be admitted.

"He remembers these things so he has a different point of view to his lawyers and he's not afraid to tell them," the source added.

During Dawn Richard's testimony, for example, a hot mic at one point captured Diddy asking attorney Marc Agnifilo, "Why didn't we use the interview?" The reference seemed to allude to previous statements by Richard in which she accorded accolades to Diddy, even according to her courtroom narrative of alleged mistreatment.

One of two musical groups Diddy was a member of, Richard claimed he threatened her life after she saw him attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

At the center of the trial's opening weeks has been Ventura, 38, who has detailed years of what she says was physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Diddy going back to 2007.

New courtroom sketch of the Diddy trail shows him making heart-hands💀 pic.twitter.com/upIheux4bB — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 14, 2025

Subtle Courtroom Signals

Outside vocal strategy sessions, Diddy has been finding ways to add his stamp to things. Witnesses said that he nodded when statements were made that supported his case and exchanged meaningful glances with former employees.

At one point, when a witness identified him in court, he raised his hands in an apparent expression of sarcasm. He was overhead on May 16 telling attorney Anna Estevao, "I'm proud," as she was about to cross-examine Ventura.

"He's very involved and he's on top of things because he knows his life is on the line," the source said.

Diddy's legal team, led by veteran defense lawyers Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, has relied on the disgraced music mogul's memories to rebut witness accounts and steer the case in the direction they prefer.

"He was there, he remembers exactly what happened: nobody knows more about Diddy's life than he does," the insider continued.

Despite the media circus and internet ridicule for the defendant, the trial's no joke.

"There are so many comedy takes out there but what they're forgetting is that this guy can go to jail for the rest of his life," the source said. "This isn't a joke for Diddy."

The trial is taking place in the Southern District of New York.