A protest in support of embattled music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs appears to have been organized through Craigslist, offering participants $20 an hour to wear "Free Diddy" T-shirts outside a New York courthouse, according to exclusive information obtained by AllHipHop.com.

Combs is currently facing a slew of federal charges, including those related to trafficking and racketeering.

In recent days, attention briefly shifted to the crowd gathered outside the courthouse, many of whom appeared disorganized and disconnected from the actual proceedings.

"I kept digging," said AllHipHop journalist Illseed, who broke the story. "And now I've got it. This is an exclusive, and if you use this information, give me credit!"

The protest, which quickly drew media scrutiny and public confusion, was reportedly orchestrated via online classified ads targeting Craigslist users.

"Yes — Craigslist!" Illseed wrote. "Do you remember Craigslist? I didn't even know it was still alive and kicking, but it is!"

The ad campaign allegedly hired people with little to no connection to Combs, including individuals struggling with homelessness or addiction.

"Some looked like vagrants, others may have been struggling with addiction, and a few probably didn't even know who Diddy is," Illseed noted, adding that he declined to share photos out of respect for the individuals involved.

The situation escalated into what one observer called a "circus," with protestors clashing with reporters and others using the scene to promote unrelated materials. "One guy was even promoting an old book against Diddy," Illseed wrote. "I give him credit: he was early!"

Following the chaos, the protestors were reportedly dismissed, though it remains unclear who made that decision.

"Now, for whatever reason, they're not letting people stand out there in that capacity anymore," Illseed wrote. "I've seen it with my own eyes. People are yelling at reporters, causing scenes, harassing others. Total chaos."

The stunt's exposure reportedly began after the Craigslist ad circulated in a WhatsApp or Signal group, eventually reaching a mental health professional who relayed the information.

"From there, it spread like wildfire," Illseed explained.

AllHipHop.com reached out to Combs' legal team for comment but has not received a response as of publication time.

This latest development adds to the mounting controversy surrounding the hip-hop icon, who has denied all charges against him.

The trial is ongoing.