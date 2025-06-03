Trump Pardons NBA YoungBoy and Reality TV's Todd and Julie Chrisley

President Donald Trump has issued a new wave of pardons, including one for rapper NBA YoungBoy and reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley. The move sparked major reactions across the country.

NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has been granted a pardon for federal gun and drug charges.

Gaulden had been arrested in Utah in April 2024 while already on house arrest for previous charges in Louisiana, RollingStone said.

He eventually pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges and received a 23-month prison sentence. After receiving credit for time served, he was released in April 2025.

In a statement shared on social media, the rapper thanked Trump and others who supported his pardon.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist," Gaulden said.

"Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, and my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for their hard work and belief in me."

NBA YoungBoy Gets Trump Pardon Despite Past Convictions

NBA YoungBoy, recognized for his emotional lyrics and raw storytelling, has remained one of the most streamed artists globally.

Despite ongoing legal issues, he consistently released new music and maintained a strong fan base.

While the pardon clears YoungBoy of his federal crimes, it does not remove his past convictions from the record.

The White House did not provide details on why Trump chose to pardon him. However, Trump has often said he believes the justice system unfairly targets certain people.

Trump also issued pardons to Todd and Julie Chrisley, known from the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best."

The couple had been serving prison sentences for charges related to bank fraud and tax evasion.Their sentences were not erased, but they were released early.

According to Newsweek, Trump's list of pardons also included Larry Hoover, a former gang leader from Chicago who had been serving a life sentence.

Hoover's case has drawn attention from celebrities like Kanye West and Drake, who have publicly pushed for his release.

The latest round of pardons brought strong opinions. Some praised Trump for giving second chances.

Others criticized the decisions, saying more deserving people, like whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Julian Assange, should be pardoned instead.