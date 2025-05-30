Diddy Went 'Full Psycho' Over Bleeding Assistant's Tampon Request in Graphic Testimony, Witness Say

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing explosive new allegations in his federal sex trafficking trial, with a former assistant testifying Thursday that the music mogul violently forced her out of his home while she was bleeding and in urgent need of a tampon.

The assistant, who testified under the pseudonym "Mia," described a pattern of physical and psychological abuse while working for Combs, including an incident where she was chased barefoot from his residence, bleeding through her clothes.

"He screamed at me to get out," Mia told the jury. "I was bleeding down my leg, and I asked to change my tampon. He threw a bowl of spaghetti at me and chased me out."

According to her testimony, the situation escalated when Combs became enraged after she informed him she could not complete a task immediately because she needed to change her tampon.

Mia said she fled the house without shoes and hid in a bush before escaping to a hotel.

The incident is one of several disturbing episodes Mia recounted during Thursday's proceedings.

She also alleged that Combs struck her with a computer, shoved her into a pool, and slammed her arms in a door on separate occasions.

During one confrontation inside a trailer, Mia said Combs threw a computer at her head in front of producer Swizz Beatz.

She testified that he became irate after she made a joke about needing to call Bill Gates when a Wi-Fi issue occurred. "He barely missed my head," she said.

She also described an incident in Turks and Caicos, where she said Combs dumped a bucket of ice on her before throwing her into a pool as she tried to retrieve her phone.

She claimed she feared he would read private messages discussing his erratic behavior.

In another episode, Mia said Combs locked himself in a bathroom at the Revolt TV offices with her phone.

When she attempted to retrieve it, she said he repeatedly slammed the door on her arm, leaving visible bruises.

Mia testified that she was later suspended without pay at Combs' direction.

She also said he claimed to have sent compromising photos of her to his phone, which she believed was a form of intimidation. "He was lying," she said. "Those photos didn't exist."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

His legal team has denied all allegations, previously calling the claims "meritless" and "manufactured for attention and financial gain."

Testimony in the case is expected to continue into next week.