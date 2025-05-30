Diddy's Former Staff Testifies Why He Swaps Ketchup for Applesauce on His Cheeseburgers — Jury Makes Gagging Gesture

In a courtroom otherwise dominated by federal racketeering and sex trafficking allegations, an unusual detail about Sean "P. Diddy" Combs took center stage Thursday: his fondness for applesauce on cheeseburgers.

The revelation came during the ongoing federal trial of the embattled music mogul, as a former employee took the stand to testify about his experience working for Combs.

The testimony included anecdotes about lavish spending, luxury travel, and — unexpectedly — condiments.

"Mr. Combs loves applesauce and eats it on the side or on top of a lot of things," the former employee testified under questioning by defense attorney Marc Agnifilo.

The witness explained that applesauce often featured prominently in Combs' meals — even on cheeseburgers.

"Cheeseburgers being one of them," he said, eliciting visible reactions from jurors in the Manhattan courtroom, according to Daily Mail reports.

The former staffer also recounted how Combs frequently used his American Express Centurion Card — known colloquially as the "Black Card" — for extravagant purchases, including yacht rentals, baby oil, and private vacation homes.

When asked about knowledge of the unusual burger topping, another former assistant said he wasn't specifically aware of the applesauce habit but noted: "I knew he liked applesauce."

The court also heard that Combs rejects certain condiments abroad.

The witness said the hip-hop mogul prefers American-brand ketchup and even arranges to have it imported when traveling in the United Kingdom.

"He didn't like British ketchup," the employee explained.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied all allegations.

The trial continues next week.