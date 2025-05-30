Leonel García's 'El Show': The Analog Rebellion of a Latin Balladeer - INTERVIEW

The screen flickers on, and there he is: Leonel García, seated calmly in his Mexico City home, framed by a powerful wooden bookshelf stacked with hundreds of vinyl records. The Zoom image lags for half a second as he adjusts his signature glasses, then smiles warmly. This isn't a setup—it's a shrine.

"It's a bit much, right?" he laughs, gesturing toward the records. "I've got turntables in the dining room, in the bedroom, even in the bathroom. I need to hear music everywhere," he said in an interview with The Music Times.

García, 48, has built a career defined by emotional precision. As half of Sin Bandera, alongside Noel Schajris, he helped define 2000s Latin pop balladry—velvety harmonies, aching lyrics, orchestral swells. But "El Show," his surprise solo album released last night with no advance press or singles, isn't interested in nostalgia or polish. It's raw, analog, recorded live, and defiantly personal.

"This is a record made a la antigua," he says. "With musicians in the same room, playing together, making mistakes, breathing together. No autotune, no click tracks, no tricks."

'When That Person Leaves, the Show Ends'

El Show opens with 'Cómo explicarte', a jazz-tinged bolero that sets the tone for the album's emotional topography. But it's 'Desierto', a collaboration with Natalia Lafourcade, that stands as its spine. The two recorded the track at Sony Music Studios in Mexico City, in a single take, face-to-face, voices naked and exposed.

"She brought that mystical, timeless thing she has," García recalls. "We looked at each other and just sang. Three takes. We kept the second."

He speaks about Lafourcade with reverence, calling her "an artist from another era." But he also beams when discussing Edén Muñoz, who joins him on 'Solo llama,' a song that leans into norteño textures without becoming trend-chasing.

"I didn't bring Edén to do regional Mexicano. I brought him to meet me halfway. He brought his accordion, his soul. It's not country. It's not regional. It's just a great sad song."

The album's title track, 'El Show,' ft. Arath Herce, gives the project its philosophical core. It borrows from the English idiom "the show is over" to explore grief and absence.

"It's about when someone you love is gone. You can try to go on, but it's another show. Not the one you knew. Not yours."

Sound as Resistance

Much of the album was recorded on analog tape. No pitch correction was used—not even Melodyne. The intention wasn't just sonic warmth—it was a rebellion.

"People have gotten used to perfect voices. The grid. Everything locked into tempo, everything tuned. This isn't that," García says. "This is for someone who wants to feel something a little uncomfortable, something that scratches."

At a time when TikTok virality drives Latin music trends—and where reggaetón, urbano and corridos tumbados dominate—García's choice feels almost radical. He isn't chasing metrics. He's building a time capsule.

"I made this for someone alone in their room, maybe with a glass of wine, reading the lyrics while the record plays. Like I used to do. Like I still do."

Parallel Paths, Shared Roots

Ironically—or maybe not—Noel Schajris, García's partner in Sin Bandera, also dropped a solo album last night: Mi Presente, a sprawling 20-track collection of previously unreleased songs. The timing wasn't planned, García insists, though it fits.

"It's funny how we do that," he says. "We don't talk strategy. We just feel things. I needed to get this out before Sin Bandera takes over again."

The duo will reunite in November for a world tour tied to their upcoming joint album, which is expected to be released this fall. Until then, García plans to continue his solo tour (which began with Pausa, his 2022 album) and incorporate songs from El Show along the way. The clock is ticking: he has until September before the Sin Bandera machine starts up again.

"I wish I had more time to build a new show, new arrangements, but this is what it is. We're moving fast."

Even so, there's pride—and peace—in knowing that this project, deeply personal and intentionally uncommercial, now belongs to listeners.

A Mirror, Not a Mask

At several points during the interview, García returns to one idea: reflection.

"Reflexionar," he says slowly, "means to see yourself reflected. These songs are mirrors. They show you the parts you hide on Instagram."

That's the contradiction El Show lays bare. We live in a time where life is carefully curated, yet García dares to sing with cracks in his voice. Where streaming platforms reward singles, he releases a whole record in silence, with no rollout. Where music is engineered for volume, he writes for stillness.

When the conversation winds down, he glances again at the shelves behind him.

"These old records," he says, tapping one spine with affection. "They taught me how to feel. Maybe this one can do that for someone else."

Then he smiles, gently.

"Let's cry a little."