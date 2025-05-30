What Was It Like Working for Diddy? Ex-Assistant Describes 5 Days Without Sleep As 'He Asked for 17,000 Things a Day'

A former personal assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs testified Thursday in a Manhattan federal courtroom that the hip-hop mogul subjected her to extreme working conditions, including going five consecutive days without sleep.

The woman, identified as "Mia," delivered emotional testimony during the third week of Combs' federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. She said the working environment under Combs, 55, was "chaotic" and "toxic," often requiring her to stay awake for days and manage an overwhelming number of tasks.

'17,000 Things a Day'

Mia, who worked for Combs from 2009 to 2017 and later held a senior role at Revolt Films in 2013, told jurors that she frequently relied on prescription stimulants to function while trying to meet Combs' demands.

Mia testified that on more than one occasion, I went without sleep.

"The longest was five days," she added.

When asked by prosecutors how often this occurred, she responded, "All the time." She said she turned to Adderall to stay alert. "I guess it was much stronger than the normal," Mia added. "It allowed me to quasi function."

According to her testimony, her responsibilities ranged from managing financial documents to standing by Combs for nearly an entire day with no clear assignment. A document she presented to the court described her role as one requiring her to complete "17,000 things" at Combs' request on any given day.

Breakdown and Abuse Allegations

Mia said Combs finally allowed her to rest after a physical breakdown. "I remember my hearing went. It felt like I was underwater, my equilibrium was off, I started not seeing things but blurred vision, lights that weren't there," she recalled. "I out of nowhere burst into tears. I was hysterical and couldn't stop crying."

She also accused Combs of physical and sexual abuse during her employment.

"He's thrown things at me. He's thrown me against the wall. He's thrown me into a pool. He's thrown a book at my head," Mia told the court. "He also sexually assaulted me."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the allegations.

Witnessing Violence Toward Cassie

Mia further alleged that she witnessed Combs abusing his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura. She claimed Combs exerted control over Cassie's personal and professional life, saying he "controlled everything."

"We became like sisters, best friends," Mia said, referring to her close bond with Ventura.

Mia is identified as "Victim-4" in the five-count indictment against Combs. The trial remains ongoing.