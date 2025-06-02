Miley Cyrus Shares What Caused Her Estrangement From Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is speaking out about what caused her long-standing distance from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and how time, healing, and understanding helped them reconnect.

The 32-year-old singer, known for hits like "Flowers" and her Disney Channel past, revealed that her parents' divorce in 2022 played a big part in the emotional rift between her and her dad.

In an interview with TheNewYorkTimes, Miley said, "I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult."

Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, was married to Billy Ray for nearly 30 years before filing for divorce.

Miley shared that while her mother had a deep, long-standing love for Billy Ray, their relationship faced challenges—especially since her mom wasn't involved in the music industry, making the dynamic difficult at times.

Their family tension began growing after the divorce. Miley admitted that she started viewing her parents more as individuals rather than just her mom and dad, Enews said.

"As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents," she said.

Miley Cyrus when asked if she felt guilty about eclipsing her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ success:



“I got rid of my guilt and shame in E.M.D.R. That was a big part of that. At times in my life, guilt and shame were a driver for me. I had a hard time accepting that I could suffer,… pic.twitter.com/x8jjSW0rZx — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 31, 2025

Miley Says She Now Sees Her Parents as Individuals, Not Just Parents

The situation was not easy for Miley. She shared that at first, it was tough to see her dad simply as a person trying to be happy.

"The little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up," she said.

According to USMagazine, the healing process was helped by changes in both her parents' lives. Miley expressed joy over her mom's new marriage to actor Dominic Purcell, saying she "completely adore" her stepdad.

Miley said that watching Billy Ray move on and find happiness with actress Elizabeth Hurley helped her make peace with their separation.

She added that she now views and appreciates her parents as individuals rather than as a couple.

The father-daughter relationship seemed to turn a corner earlier this year, when Billy Ray posted a family photo of Miley, her brother Braison, and her boyfriend Maxx Morando. Miley later confirmed their reunion, saying, "Family is my priority above all else."

Billy Ray also showed love for his daughter on Instagram, calling Miley "so proud" and praising her strength. "We are so close to a full healing," he wrote in a Mother's Day message.