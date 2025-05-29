Miley Cyrus Denies Targeting Jennifer Lawrence With 'Flowers' Dress Choice

Miley Cyrus is setting the record straight after months of online speculation over her dress in the "Flowers" music video.

The singer, 31, confirmed that her gold gown was not a reference to actress Jennifer Lawrence, who once worked with Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

In a TikTok video posted on May 27, a fan asked Miley directly if the gold dress she wore in the video was a message aimed at Jennifer. Miley replied simply, "No, but I love that dress of hers."

The dress drew attention and comparisons following the release of the "Flowers" music video in January 2023.

Miley's outfit bore a strong resemblance to the gold Prabal Gurung gown Jennifer Lawrence wore at the 2012 premiere of "The Hunger Games," where she starred with Liam Hemsworth.

That similarity led fans to believe the outfit choice might have been intentional.

At the time, some believed "Flowers" was inspired by Miley's 2019 divorce from Hemsworth. The couple's relationship spanned nearly a decade, marked by several breakups and reconciliations, ENews said.

They got engaged in 2012, separated the following year, reunited in 2016, and tied the knot in 2018. However, their marriage lasted only eight months before ending.

Rumors about a possible romance between Hemsworth and Lawrence circulated during "The Hunger Games" years.

"No, but I love that dress of her's."

Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Miley-Liam Affair Rumors

Jennifer addressed the rumors and set the record straight during a June 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

When asked if she had been involved with Hemsworth during his relationship with Miley, she replied, "Not true. Total rumor." She acknowledged sharing a kiss with Hemsworth, but clarified that it took place after his split from Cyrus.

According to DailyMail, fans online still aren't convinced. One TikTok user commented, "That answer was shady," while another wrote, "Nawww it's def about Jennifer Lawrence hahahaha."

Miley's gold dress in the video is a vintage design from Yves Saint Laurent. Though it reminded many of Jennifer's red carpet moment, Miley has made it clear there was no hidden message.

Both women have moved on from the rumors. Jennifer is now married to Cooke Maroney and has two children.

Miley is dating musician Maxx Morando and continues to reflect on her past, including the moment she decided her marriage was over—just before performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2019.