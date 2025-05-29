Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reignite Romance with Passionate Tongue Kiss Video

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are putting their love on full display again — this time through a sensual video showing the couple dancing and kissing as the sun sets behind them.

The intimate moment, shared by Censori on Instagram, comes just weeks after the pair reportedly reunited following a brief breakup earlier this year.

The 37-second video shows Censori, 30, slowly dancing on a balcony, her figure silhouetted against the orange-pink glow of the evening sky.

Wearing a crop top and what appears to be thong-style briefs, she sways to soft music while holding a drink.

According to PageSix, West, 47, casually dressed in a sweatshirt, watches her closely and even mimics some of her movements.

As the music plays, Censori walks toward her husband. The two share a brief moment where they touch tongues before West pulls her in for a romantic kiss.

The camera captures them against a stunning mountain view, giving the whole scene a dreamy, movie-like feel.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Tongue Kiss in Affectionate Dance Video | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/co2mnr5ErE — TMZ (@TMZ) May 28, 2025

Read more: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reunite in Spain Following Split Claims

Kanye and Bianca Reunite with Passionate Kiss After Split Rumors

This affectionate clip is the latest sign that the couple's relationship is back on track. In February, reports surfaced that West and Censori had broken up and were speaking to divorce lawyers, TMZ said.

However, by April, they were seen out together again, sparking rumors of a reconciliation. This video seems to confirm that things are going well between them.

Fans flooded the comment section with support. One person wrote, "This view, this vibe, this sound, the love.

Everything's perfect." Another added, "Bianca, thanks for making Ye happy." Many called the moment "beautiful" and "romantic," while others simply said they were glad to see West smiling again.

The video was shared just a day after Censori posted a bold set of photos where she wore a see-through fishnet top and sheer tights with no visible undergarments.

In previous weeks, she has also shared pictures of herself in revealing outfits, including a loincloth and a mesh top during a trip to Spain with West.