Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Chop Off Millions From Sprawling Mansion Listing to Force a Sale

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking a concerted action to rid themselves of their once shared mansion by reducing the price by millions.

The singer and the actor purchased the estate two years ago and are now looking to unload by reducing the price by more than $8 million.

According to SFGATE, Lopez and Affleck took the $8 million plus off of the original asking price of $68 million with the report suggesting the reduced price could see the former couple taking a huge loss on the sale of the property whenever it happens.

The current asking price for the mansion is $59.95 million, meaning that they could lose around $1 million from their original purchasing price. The loss does not account for the money that the couple sank into the mansion for upgrades as well as the monthly upkeep costs of the mansion, which are estimated to be around $284,000 with mortgage factored into that.

Making matters worse for Affleck and Lopez is the fact that the mansion is located in Beverly Hills and therefore subjected to the mansion tax. Because of the tax, Affleck and Lopez are reportedly set to pay more than $3 million. They could lose an additional $5 million on top of everything else once commissions, taxes and other aspects are factored in.

The former couple purchased the mansion in 2023 for $60.8 million with the intention of it being the shared home for their blended family at the time, however, the mansion was then listed a year later for $68 million after their split.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after their first engagement ended. They wed a year later in 2022. However, Lopez ultimately filed for divorce in 2024 and they have since gone their separate ways.