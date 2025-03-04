Sabrina Carpenter Heckled for United States Tour Date Ticket Prices: 'What the F**k Are These Prices'

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest musician to be heckled over the increasing prices of tickets while on tour.

The pre-sale opened for her additional United States dates of her Short n' Sweet tour and many are not happy about the prices that they are experiencing to go see the singer.

On X, one person shared ticket prices to see Carpenter at Madison Square Garden and showed ticket prices of an upper level seat with the standing total being $490. The same user shared another screenshot of ticket prices of a mid-levels seat which stood at $638.

"What the f**k are these prices ???? not seeing sabrina on my birthday i guess lolll," they captioned the post.

Another person shared that the starting ticket prices to see Carpenter at the venue stand at $400.

"Sabrina Carpenter MSG tickets are a starting at a minimum of $400," they shared.

The ticket prices have garnered significant backlash from those on social media with many users expressing their outrage at the prices.

"what msg is gonna look like on halloween with sabrina's prices," one person shared alongside a picture of an empty venue.

"Something doesn't quite add up here.. $400+ for Sabrina during the PRESALE this should be illegal. What happened to the $50-$300 tickets??" another questioned.

Carpenter has not responded to the criticism as of now.

Sabrina Carpenter achieved remarkable success with her sixth studio album, 'Short n' Sweet,' in 2024. The album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, marking her first chart-topping release, and remained at the summit for three consecutive weeks.

The lead single, "Espresso," reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured the top spot on the UK Singles Chart. Its follow-up, "Please Please Please," became her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

'Short n' Sweet' received critical acclaim for its genre-blending sound and earned Carpenter the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2025.