R. Kelly Breaks Down in Tears, Begs to Leave Prison Over Health and Safety Fears

R&B singer R. Kelly is pleading to be released from prison, saying he fears for his life and health.

According to his lawyers, the 57-year-old broke down crying during a phone call earlier this week, saying he doesn't feel safe after a recent medical emergency behind bars.

Kelly is currently being held in a Special Housing Unit at a North Carolina prison. His attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, told TMZ that he's terrified after being rushed to the hospital for what she claims was an overdose caused by medication given to him while in custody.

Doctors reportedly told Kelly he would need surgery and would be kept for two weeks. But Becker says he was suddenly returned to prison without seeing the doctor again.

"He's emotional, and he cried intermittently on the phone call," said Becker. "He's a human being who needs medical attention immediately."

Another lawyer, Beau Brindley, said Kelly's health has been getting worse. He claims Kelly has blood clots and is not receiving proper care, including blood thinners.

"Robert is suffering," Brindley said, adding that they are trying to get his full medical records from Duke Hospital to support a court request for home confinement.

R. Kelly Begs Trump for Help Amid Health Crisis in Prison

Kelly is serving a 30-year sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering after his 2021 conviction.

In 2022, he was also found guilty of producing child pornography and luring minors for sex. That second conviction added another year to his time behind bars, ABC News said.

According to People, Brindley filed a court motion accusing prison officials of mishandling Kelly's care. He also accused the Bureau of Prisons of trying to "kill" Kelly and went as far as asking former President Donald Trump to intervene.

"The courts do not move as quickly as the Bureau of Prisons' efforts to kill this man," Brindley said. "It truly seems that only President Trump has the power to save a life."

The Bureau of Prisons responded, saying they cannot discuss specific details about any inmate for safety and privacy reasons.

Kelly's legal team claims he had no major problems at this North Carolina facility until a reported murder plot involving another inmate came to light. They say the recent medical crisis and lack of care have only made things worse.