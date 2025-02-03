Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter Hug It Out Years After Bitter 'Drivers License' Feud

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter have mended fences after years of rumored feeding between the two.

In video footage captured from the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, Rodrigo and Carpenter can be seen exchanging a hug. The clip opens with Taylor Swift hugging a person with their back turned to the camera. However, in the background, Rodrigo and Carpenter can be seen exchanging a hug and even chatting it up for a minute before the clip cuts out.

The clip appears to quell rumors that the two are still engaged in a years-long bitter feud after both previously dated High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. Rodrigo and Bassett met on the set of the show and began dating in 2019, though they split in 2020. Carpenter and Bassett were also rumored to have dated in 2020 during the summer and fall.

It was widely speculated that Rodrigo was singing about Carpenter on her debut single "Drivers License," particularly the lyrics, "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about."

However, several outlets have now confirmed that the "blonde" girl was actually a "brunette" in the demo version of the song.

Still, Carpenter released her song "Skin" in January 2021 that was seemingly about the feud.

"You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While he's on mine / Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin / I wish you knew that еven you / Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in," she sang on the song.

Carpenter has since denied that "Skin" is a diss track and has praised Rodrigo's "Drivers License," which became a smash hit. Still, fans again speculated that Carpenter was referencing Rodrigo in her song "Because I Liked a Boy" off her album Emails I Can't Send with the lyrics, "Dating boys with exes, no I wouldn't recommend it... and all of this for what? When everything went down we'd already broken up."

The two have since appeared to mend fences and spoke at the 2022 Met Gala. Now, their latest interaction has gone on to put the feud rumors to rest once and for all.

As for Bassett, he told GQ that Rodrigo hadn't spoken to him since "Drivers License" came out. He has since come out as queer.

"My entire life people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. Love who you love shamelessly. It's OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love," he wrote on Instagram, according to People.