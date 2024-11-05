Olivia Rodrigo's Ex Zack Bia Trolls Her By Responding to Her Dating Red Flag

Olivia Rodrigo recently made headlines after revealing during an interview with Netflix that her biggest dating red flag was someone wanting to go to space.

"This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space," the 21-year-old explained. "And if they say yes, I don't date them. I just think if you wanna go to space, you're a little too full of yourself. I think it's just weird."

Grimes took the viral clip as an opportunity to shade ex Elon Musk, who has previously admitted that he wants to travel to Mars one day. "It's true," Grimes said. "Only women should be going to space."

It seems like Grimes wasn't the only one who had a reaction to the revelation. Ex-boyfriend and DJ Zack Bia commented on an Instagram post quoting the interview, adding a cheeky GIF of an astronaut floating in space.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ex Zack Bia reacts to her biggest dating red flag reveal with a photo of an astronaut. pic.twitter.com/ZGKs0GuZtq — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 5, 2024

Many speculated whether or not Bia had previously expressed interest to Rodrigo about exploring space, catching the "Driver's License" singer's subtle shade.

Bia and Rodrigo dated from February 2022 to August 2022, as fans ridiculed their seven-year age difference. Their sudden breakup seemingly inspired hit songs like "Vampire," featuring lyrics that reference an age difference and a months-long relationship. Rodrigo sings: "How do you lie without flinching? / Oh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f---ed up little thrill / Can't figure out just how you do it and God knows I never will / Went for me and not her / 'Cause girls your age know better."

Bia denies that the song is about him, saying in an interview with GQ, "I don't think it's really about me. I think the internet just ran with it."

Rodrigo is now dating British actor Louis Partridge, while Bia has been linked to singer Madison Beer and Glass Onion: Knives Out actress Madelyn Cline.