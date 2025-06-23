Miley Cyrus Shares Special Night With Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley in London

Miley Cyrus enjoyed a special evening in London over the weekend as she celebrated the premiere of her new project, "Something Beautiful," alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Elizabeth Hurley.

The event took place on Saturday, June 21, and marked a rare public outing for the Cyrus family amid past family drama.

Elizabeth Hurley, 60, and Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, attended the premiere event for Miley Cyrus's ninth studio album and visual film, accompanied by their children—Miley, 32, and Hurley's son Damian, 23.

Elizabeth shared a touching moment from the evening on Instagram, posting a photo of Damian and Miley from behind as they watched the screen, People said.

"The babies are all grown up," she wrote. In the caption, she added, "@damianhurley1 & @mileycyrus at the premiere of "Something Beautiful" in London last night #proudparents."

Billy Ray commented on the post, calling it "a night to remember." He added, "This is what rock n' roll is all about... the kids are together SO PROUD xxx."

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus took their romance overseas this weekend, stepping out hand-in-hand in London for a night at Miley Cyrus’ immersive experience.



Elizabeth Hurley Shares Sweet Moments from Miley Cyrus Premiere

The couple also shared more moments from the night, including a video of themselves walking the red carpet, sharing hugs and kisses, and watching scenes from Miley's film.

Hurley captioned one of the videos, "Thank you @mileycyrus for having us last night at your London premiere of the brilliant Something Beautiful."

According to US Magazine, she posted additional photos showing the group smiling together, writing, "What a treat — a perfect way to celebrate the Summer Solstice with @mileycyrus. Reborn from Something Beautiful."

The London event comes shortly after Miley confirmed she and her dad had repaired their relationship.

The two had not been publicly seen together for some time. But Billy Ray recently congratulated Miley for joining Spotify's "1 Billion Club," saying he was excited to see her new project.

Meanwhile, Hurley and Billy Ray publicly confirmed their relationship in April. According to sources, their children have shown support.

Damian is said to be happy to see his mother in love, and Hurley has reportedly grown close with Billy Ray's youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus.