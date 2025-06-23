R. Kelly Accuses Prosecutors of Corruption, Demands Entire Chicago Office Be Dropped From Case

R. Kelly is demanding the entire US Attorney's Office in Chicago be removed from his federal case, claiming prosecutors engaged in misconduct that sabotaged his defense and violated his rights.

In a recent court filing, Kelly's attorney, Beau Brindley, argued that both current and former members of the office have personal stakes in the case's outcome, creating an unresolvable conflict of interest. "Every single AUSA who worked on the investigation or prosecution of this case has a personal interest in the outcome," Brindley wrote, per AllHipHop, insisting the team is too compromised to proceed.

Kelly, who is serving a 30-year sentence for child pornography and obstruction of justice, alleges a sweeping conspiracy that includes stolen legal documents, coerced testimony, and an abandoned plot to kill him inside prison.

Allegations of Witness Tampering and Misconduct

The motion points to Assistant US Attorney Jason Julian, who led Kelly's trial and may now be called as a witness. Though not accused of misconduct himself, Brindley says his continued presence threatens the integrity of the proceedings.

The filing also references Judge April Perry's earlier recusal due to her prior employment at the same office, another sign, according to Brindley, that the Chicago team is too entangled to remain impartial.

Kelly's lawyers argue that one of the government's main witnesses, a woman known as "Jane," changed her story after she was "threatened with prosecution and promised financial benefits." That change, they say, was critical to his 2022 conviction.

Claims of a Murder Plot and Medical Neglect

Among the most startling claims is that Aryan Brotherhood member Mikeal Glenn Stine was allegedly approached about killing Kelly in exchange for early release but refused. Stine is now reportedly willing to testify under oath.

Kelly also alleges that he was overdosed with prescription medication and denied urgent treatment for blood clots. According to the filing, he was forcibly removed from Duke University Hospital before scheduled surgery and placed in solitary confinement.

"This is not coincidence," Brindley wrote. "This is what they are doing to him as these words are being written."

The motion urges the court to assign a new prosecution team either from another district or from the Department of Justice in Washington, DC. The court has not yet ruled.