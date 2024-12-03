Lana Del Rey's 'Snubbing' on Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars List Ignites Discussion: 'She's the Queen of Alt'

Billboard has officially completed its rankings of the "Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century," which celebrated musicians for their impact and influence. However, Lana Del Rey's absence ignited a discussion.

The list was completed lately by the music platform, as the "Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century" has officially crowned Beyoncé in first place. During Billboard's build-up of the list, the music magazine continuously received mixed reactions from netizens, including celebrities.

But the most pressing matter according to music fans was the absence of Lana Del Rey, whose presence was nowhere to be found in the list. This led fans to express their frustration at Billboard for not including Lana despite the singer having made a name for herself through her melancholic discography, eloquent aesthetic, and poetic songwriting.

Lana's absence was also previously mentioned by The Weeknd through a tweet saying, "Where is Lana on that billboard's greatest pop star list?"

On X (formerly Twitter), the "Greatest Pop Stars" list's aftermath was fueled by a discussion from fans, who shared their takes on Lana's absence. Numerous posts remarked that Lana isn't necessarily categorized as a "pop singer" and was instead on the top tier list when it came to "alternative pop."

One netizen stated, "Lana is probably one of the greatest talents alive, but she's not a pop star. She's the queen of alt for a reason."

Some emphasized that Lana had a "league of her own" and was "one of a kind" in the music industry. Others believed that Lana still deserved a spot since she paved the way for many alternative pop artists.

