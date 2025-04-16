Offset Addresses Cardi B's Dating Life After Rapper Spotted Partying With NFL's Stefon Diggs

While Cardi B and Offset are going through a turbulent split, the Migos member is addressing his estranged wife's new love life without him.

Over the weekend, Cardi B was seen with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs while at Coachella. In pictures posted to X, Cardi can be seen dancing on Diggs. Offset saw the pictures and took to the comments section to address Cardi B's potential new flame.

Responding to a comment that read "Offset punching air," the rapper noted that there is no ill will toward his estranged wife.

"I'm happy for her!!" Offset replied.

Offset claims he's happy for Cardi B after she popped out with Stefon Diggs at a club in NYC amid their divorce.

pic.twitter.com/ejzdDvJ8V0 — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 15, 2025

Cardi B and Diggs have been linked for some time and were spotted spending Valentine's Day together.

Cardi b spending Valentine’s Day with new boyfriend stefon diggs. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gNEF7Qe58b — LOVE (@LoveIsback24) February 16, 2025

However, her new romance comes after a feud-filled divorce battle with Offset. Cardi and Offset have exchanged heated arguments on social media.

In one instance, Offset accused Cardi of lying to her fanbase to make him look bad.

"Nobody win when the fam fight. Stop capping to these people to make yourself look like the h*e it ain't the look. You a fire woman, good music, but you focus on d*ck and tryna make me look bad. Focus bra this sh*t whack from us both honestly. Drop the album and go up," Offset shared.

Cardi responded by demanding that Offset sign their divorce papers that day.

"So dating because I'm single means I'm just worried about d*ck?? You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F**k off and sign the papers TODAY," Cardi commented back.

Cardi and Offset wed in 2017 announced their separation one day after they revealed they were expecting their third child together in August 2024. Since then, they have hurled a series of insults toward on another.