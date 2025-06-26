Lyrica Anderson Claims Beyoncé Writers Erased Her From 'Drunk In Love' Credits

Singer-songwriter and "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum Lyrica Anderson is opening up about a painful chapter in her career.

In a new interview on the "Shirley's Temple" podcast, Anderson shared that she wasn't given credit for her work on Beyoncé's hit 2013 song "Drunk In Love," despite helping write the track.

"I also did 'Drunk in Love.' I didn't get credited for that," Anderson told host Shirley Ju. She claimed she wrote the song "from top to bottom," including Beyoncé's iconic "loveeeee" vocal run heard in the chorus.

The official credits for "Drunk In Love" include several big names like Timbaland, Detail, SoolGotHits, and Dre Moon, but Anderson's name is not on the list, TMZ said.

According to her, the reason she was left out came down to money and pressure from others on the team.

"You know songwriters get stingy," Anderson said. She explained that once Beyoncé received her portion of the royalties, there wasn't much left, and her share became a target.

Lyrica Anderson Speaks Out on Losing Royalties for Beyoncé Collab

According to BallerAlert, Anderson agreed to give up her credits and royalties — a decision she now regrets deeply. "And my dumba** said yes but didn't want to," she admitted.

Although she wasn't credited for "Drunk In Love," Anderson is officially listed as a writer on another track from the same Beyoncé album, titled Jealous.

Still, she admitted that "Drunk In Love" was the bigger hit and losing credit on it was especially difficult.

Her story is another reminder of how tough the music industry can be, especially for behind-the-scenes writers.

Many songs go through complex credit negotiations, and new voices can get pushed out if they aren't careful.

As of now, Beyoncé and her team have not responded to Anderson's claims. Beyoncé is currently busy with her "Cowboy Carter" tour and hasn't issued a statement.

For Anderson, this experience has left a lasting mark — and she's hoping that by speaking out, she can bring attention to how credit and royalties are handled in the industry.

"I learned the hard way," Anderson said, reminding others to stand up for their work.