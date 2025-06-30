Ja Rule Reignites 50 Cent Feud with Savage '2-for-1' Ticket Sales Jab: 'Ain't Nobody Coming'

The decades-long feud between rappers Ja Rule and 50 Cent shows no signs of slowing down.

On Friday, Ja Rule reignited their bitter rivalry by mocking 50 Cent for alleged poor ticket sales on his European "Final Lap" Legacy tour.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ja Rule shared a post that appeared to ridicule a 2-for-1 ticket promotion for 50 Cent's upcoming London concert.

In a follow-up exchange with a user who defended 50 Cent, Ja Rule doubled down with a sarcastic jab.

"His tickets sold out Ja Fool," the user wrote. Ja Rule fired back, "You sure bout that??? Ain't nobody coming to see you Otis... I mean Curtis 😂," referencing a famous line from the film The Temptations while using 50 Cent's real name, Curtis Jackson.

The online insult adds another chapter to their notorious feud, which dates back to 1999 and has spanned diss tracks, physical altercations, and social media trolling.

Ticket sales have long been a contentious point between the two. In one of the more infamous episodes, 50 Cent once bought out the first four rows of a Ja Rule concert and left them empty.

"It was to embarrass him," 50 Cent later said in an interview, noting the tickets were purchased cheaply on resale sites like StubHub.

The timing of Ja Rule's latest mockery comes as 50 Cent tours Europe with fellow hip-hop star Fat Joe and R&B legend Mary J. Blige.

The most recent show took place on June 28 at the Heinz von Heiden Arena in Hanover, Germany.

Though 50 Cent has branched into film and television in recent years — most recently being cast as Balrog in an upcoming Street Fighter live-action film — he remains active in music, especially on the live circuit.

Ja Rule, meanwhile, has used social media as a platform to take shots at his former rival.

Earlier this year, he mocked 50 Cent after photos of him with his ex, Daphne Joy, resurfaced amid the Diddy civil lawsuit. Some speculated that Joy was the unnamed Jane Doe mentioned in the case.

Neither 50 Cent nor his team has publicly responded to Ja Rule's latest comments.

With over 25 years of hostility behind them, reconciliation appears unlikely.