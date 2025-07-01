Ja Rule Trolls 50 Cent Over Concert Crowd: 'Ain't Nobody Coming to See You'

Ja Rule is back to throwing jabs at 50 Cent, this time teasing him about a recent concert crowd.

On June 30, Ja responded on social media to a video that appeared to show empty spots during one of 50 Cent's shows in the UK.

He didn't hold back, writing, "Ain't nobody coming to see you Otis... I mean Curtis."

This comment came after a fan tried to defend 50 Cent by posting proof that his London show on the Final Lap Tour had sold out.

The show had been promoted with a two-for-one ticket deal. "You sure bout that???" Ja replied, sharing the video that sparked the trolling.

Although the video made it look like there were empty sections, a spokesperson for 50 Cent told Billboard that the show was "completely sold out," just like his other tour stops.

Ja Rule waited for his moment to troll back @50cent but after 20 years it's diabolical y'all. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AycySfSwFz — errolsam (@errolsam) June 29, 2025

50 Cent Once Bought 200 Ja Rule Tickets Just to Leave Them Empty

This isn't the first time the two rappers have taken public shots at each other. Their beef goes all the way back to the late 1990s.

In 2018, 50 Cent even admitted to buying out 200 front-row seats at a Ja Rule concert in Texas just to leave them empty.

"I just want you to feel like you gotta reach the people four or five rows back," he told Big Boy TV. He added that the $3,000 he spent was worth it just for fun.

Last week, Ja Rule also joked about a rumored slow ticket sale for 50's London show. "Not the 2 for 1..." he wrote on Instagram, reacting to a blog post claiming there was low demand, AllHipHop said.

Even after fans tried to show that the show was full, Ja didn't seem convinced. He kept the jokes going by reposting crowd footage with empty spots.

One fan called out Ja for trolling without putting out new music. "I just wish while he was trolling he had some music to put out as well," they wrote.

Ja responded by previewing a new track while driving, hinting that something may be coming soon.