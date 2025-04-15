Ja Rule Fires Back After 50 Cent Mocks His Comments on Irv Gotti

Ja Rule has once again clashed with longtime rival 50 Cent, following new insults that sparked fresh controversy between the two rappers.

The latest tension stems from Ja Rule's recent remarks regarding the late Irv Gotti, which prompted a response from 50 Cent on social media.

During a recent appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Ja Rule spoke emotionally about Irv Gotti, the Murder Inc. co-founder who passed away in February 2025 after a second stroke.

According to RollingOut, Ja recalled feeling furious when 50 Cent posted a now-viral image mocking Gotti's death, posing next to a fake tombstone with the caption, "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack... Nah God bless him LOL."

Ja Rule said the post nearly pushed him to his limit. "I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear," he told the radio hosts. He also said that Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff talked him out of retaliating, reminding him to stay calm and think long-term.

50 Cent quickly responded to Ja Rule's remarks with a post on Instagram, mocking the rapper's reaction.

Ja Rule says he was "ready to go nuclear" over 50 Cent's comments about Irv Gotti's death. pic.twitter.com/twDwNIpXNm — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 11, 2025

50 Cent Mocks Ja Rule, Sparks Fiery Online Feud

He criticized "The Breakfast Club" for asking questions that, in his view, fueled conflict, and went on to downplay Ja Rule's long-standing threats, sarcastically referring to them as empty promises over the past two decades.

He ended the post with a jab, claiming Ja Rule was now just part of his cannabis brand.

That mockery lit a fire under Ja Rule, who launched into a series of angry posts on X (formerly Twitter), aiming directly at 50 Cent. "Suck my d–k," Ja tweeted. "Until you do something to the n—as that shot you you can't troll no more... handle your business chump."

Ja didn't stop there. He slammed 50's career, calling his music, TV shows, and liquor "trash." He also said, "You're a used car salesman," and accused him of repeating the same tired content. "You the garbage man," Ja added.

In one of his most serious claims, Ja Rule suggested that 50 Cent had once worked with federal agents.

"He told the Feds Murder Inc. had him shot and they put us under federal indictment," Ja wrote, including a rat emoji to underline the accusation, Billboard said.

50 Cent has not officially responded to Ja Rule's latest outburst. In past interviews, however, 50 denied ever cooperating with law enforcement. "I ain't never told on no n—a in my life," he said in a 2020 podcast interview.