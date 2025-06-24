Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Frustrated With Each Other' Over Clashing Priorities: Report

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly facing increasing tension in their marriage.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, there is behind-the-scenes frustration between the pair.

A source tells the outlet that the couple, who married in 2018, are "struggling" to stay on the same page.

"Justin has been getting irritated easily and feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Hailey has been upset over Justin's apparent lack of drive, the source continued, calling his "lack of motivation" a growing issue.

Though both are still reportedly committed to making things work, the source notes, "things are not good."

Signs of Strain in Public and Online

Split speculation became rampant last week when Hailey was spotted without her wedding ring while stepping out solo in New York City. She would eventually be spotted wearing it again, but the temporary disappearance wasn't lost on fans.

Justin then intensified the issue by sharing a video on his Instagram Stories of a content creator mouthing, "B***h if you're going to give someone the silent treatment, at least let them know," leading to speculation that it was a dig at Hailey.

The 31-year-old singer has also garnered attention for cryptic Instagram posts.

Earlier this month, he said, "People telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?"

He followed that with another post, "I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues."

Concern about Justin's mental state has been ongoing for a few months now.

Hailey Bieber trolls husband Justin Bieber on his Father’s Day post:



“Father’s Day sucks a**” pic.twitter.com/yWZWTjCJPE — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 15, 2025

Cryptic Posts Add Fuel to Breakup Buzz

This week, Justin added more heat to the split speculation with a series of back-to-back Instagram Stories featuring intense rants from a content creator. In one video, the man yells, "I need you to take this as personal as you want. F**k you!" In another, widely interpreted as a swipe at Hailey, the speaker rants about the silent treatment and overthinking. One alarming video referenced strangling a former partner.

These posts follow a controversial Father's Day message in which Justin called himself "a dad that's not to be messed with" and signed off the caption with, "Happy Father's Day to me, lil' ho." Many fans saw it as a jab at Hailey.