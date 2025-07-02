50 Cent Fires Back at Ex's Explosive 'Dirty Tricks and Abuse' Claims With Savage Instagram Post

Rapper and media mogul 50 Cent appeared to respond to a series of explosive allegations made by his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, with a pointed Instagram post this week, adding more fuel to a long-running and highly public feud.

Tompkins, the mother of 50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson, recently alleged in a livestream that the rapper — born Curtis Jackson — once hired Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy's eldest child, as a stylist for the purpose of gathering personal information about the Bad Boy Records founder.

"He only brought her on because he wanted dirt on Diddy," Tompkins claimed.

She further alleged that 50 Cent used his proximity to Hylton to gain a competitive edge while negotiating to sign rapper Mase, who was still under contract with Diddy's label at the time.

Tompkins also said that Hylton tipped off 50 Cent when she sought legal counsel to file for child support, prompting the rapper to hire the same lawyer first.

In a separate livestream, Tompkins revisited earlier claims of emotional and physical abuse during her relationship with 50 Cent.

She also said she had been approached to testify in a domestic abuse case involving 50 Cent's former partner Daphne Joy but declined due to personal conflicts with Joy.

In response, 50 Cent posted an AI-generated image of himself in a suit reading a newspaper, accompanied by a caption dripping with sarcasm.

"I was just wondering if there is a # or hotline you can call, if your old h*e's show up 20 years later still mad 😤," he wrote. "I'm just asking for a friend 😳 @50centaction."

Though he did not mention Tompkins by name, the timing of the post and tone left little doubt as to its intended target.

It is the latest jab in a long history of public disputes between the former couple, who have frequently clashed over parenting and financial issues.

Tompkins has not responded publicly to the Instagram post.

In past interviews, 50 Cent has denied all allegations of abuse and wrongdoing. Representatives for both parties did not immediately return requests for comment.

The rapper, best known for hits such as "In Da Club" and his role as executive producer of the hit television series Power, has made a habit of addressing controversy with dark humor and pointed social media commentary.

Legal experts say Tompkins' latest claims are unlikely to lead to criminal charges without additional evidence or testimony, but they continue to stir public debate about power, privacy, and accountability in the hip-hop world.

As of Monday, 50 Cent's post had amassed hundreds of thousands of likes and sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms.

"He's clearly bothered, otherwise he wouldn't have posted," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another defended the rapper: "20 years later and she's still talking about him. Let it go."

Whether the war of words will escalate further remains to be seen — but if history is any indication, neither side is likely to stay silent for long.